WGN-TV promotes Gaynor Hall to anchor WGN Weekend Morning News beginning September 18

CHICAGO – WGN News general assignment reporter Gaynor Hall has been promoted to anchor of WGN Saturday Morning News and WGN Sunday Morning News, alongside co-anchor Sean Lewis, beginning Saturday, September 18.

The live weekend morning newscast which runs 7-10am Saturdays and 7-9am Sundays, features the latest news, weather with meteorologist Tim Joyce, sports and other Chicago happenings. She replaces Tonya Francisco, who now hosts Daytime Chicago, a lifestyle show airing on WGN-TV weekdays at 10am.

Gaynor Hall

“Gaynor is an outstanding reporter who is tenacious, driven and knowledgeable,” commented Dominick Stasi, WGN-TV News Director. “As one of Chicago’s Very Own, she will be a huge asset to our WGN Weekend Morning News, bringing her unique perspective to the stories of the day.”

Emmy-Award winning Hall joined WGN-TV as a freelance reporter April of 2008, as a general assignment reporter for the WGN Evening News and the WGN News at Nine.

A native Chicagoan, Gaynor is a proud alum of Whitney Young Magnet High School. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Syracuse University, with a double major in Broadcast Journalism and African American Studies. Gaynor got her start in television as the morning anchor and producer at WMGT in Macon, Georgia. She returned to Chicago in April 2006 as an anchor and reporter for WGN-TV’s sister station, CLTV.