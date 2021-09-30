WGN-TV Presents All-New ‘Stories of Hope: Facing Breast Cancer’ in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO – In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present an all-new “Stories of Hope: Facing Breast Cancer” on Saturday, October 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The half-hour special will also be livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live. WGN’s Dina Bair and Dean Richards return as hosts.

Features on the special will include:

A look at COVID’s impact on cancer diagnoses

Doctors and healthcare professionals on the latest advancements in breast cancer diagnoses and treatment

Actors Reese Witherspoon and Julianna Margulies on their histories as advocates in the fight against breast cancer

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease through early detection, education, and support services.