WGN-TV celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CHICAGO, September 11, 2020 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring special stories of interest to Chicago’s Hispanic American community on WGN News at Nine. In addition, Adelante, Chicago is airing every Saturday, September 19 – October 10 at 6:30am on WGN-TV.

September 15: Latina Business Owners – Three restaurants, owned by Latinas, are thriving amid this pandemic. How are these women beating the odds? Lourdes Duarte reports.

September 18: Chicago’s Very Own – Dr. Juanita Mora grew up in Pilsen, the heart of the Mexican community in Chicago. At the age of six, she knew she wanted to be a doctor. She went to Lane Tech H.S., got a full scholarship to The University of Chicago and went to UIC med school. After doing a television interview, Dr. Mora’s office was flooded with phone calls from the Latino community asking about COVID-19. That’s when she decided to help her community navigate through the pandemic. Although medical offices were closing their doors, she kept hers open. Dr. Mora is a national volunteer spokesperson for the American Lung Association and the chief executive officer of the Chicago Allergy Center. Ana Belaval reports.

September 22: Albert Ramon– As the new chief meteorologist for NewsNation on WGN-TV’s sister cable network WGN America, Lourdes Duarte introduces viewers to Albert Ramon.

September 25: Chicago’s Very Own – Robert Torres is a successful businessman who spends most of his time helping the community. He grew up in the Humboldt Park neighborhood and is the co-founder of “Parents for Peace & Justice.” His mission in life is to decrease street violence and increase access to youth programs and employment resources. Lourdes Duarte reports.

September 29: Angel Novalez is the new commander for CPD’s Office of Community Policing and the first Latino to hold the position. Commander Novalez is also responsible for the success of the pilot District Coordination Officers program in CPD’s 25th district. The mayor and CPD just expanded the program to three additional districts. Dan Ponce reports.

October 2: Chicago’s Very Own – Bomba is a traditional dance and music style of Puerto Rico. Bomba con Buya is a dance group from Humboldt Park who does a lot of community outreach trying to keep the art form of Bomba alive for a new generation. Julian Crews reports.

October 6: Francisco Velez is a Deputy District Chief, Coordinator of Special Events Liaison and a 26-year veteran with the Chicago Fire Department. He is one of its highest-ranking Latinos in the Chicago Fire Department. Ana Belaval reports.

October 13: Illinois State Police Latino Recruitment – With race relations getting a lot of attention, WGN-TV examines how law enforcement is working to bring in more diverse officers. What is it like for a Latino officer during this time? As departments work to recruit more African Americans, what’s the effort like in the Latino community? Lourdes Duarte reports.

October 14: WGN NEWS HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH SPECIAL (7pm)

Lourdes Duarte hosts a half-hour special on the conclusion of Hispanic Heritage Month, looking back at some of the stories WGN-TV presented throughout the month.