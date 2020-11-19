WGN-TV becomes ‘Chicago’s Merry Own’ for the holidays!

CHICAGO, November 19, 2020 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will be celebrating the 2020 holiday season as “Chicago’s Merry Own” with special programing. Here’s a complete list of upcoming holiday specials that will air on WGN-TV (all times CT):

Monday, November 23

11-11:30p The Goldbergs: Stop Arguing and Start Thanking (2013)

When Murray’s brother, Marvin, visits, there is a surprise in store.

Tuesday, November 24

11-11:30p The Goldbergs: A Goldberg Thanksgiving (2014)

When Erica wins a bet with Beverly, she decides to opt out of Thanksgiving, leaving her mom trying to find a way to get her back; Uncle Marvin visits and unexpectedly bonds with Adam.

Wednesday, November 25

11-11:30p The Goldbergs: In Conclusion, Thanksgiving (2015)

Beverly wants the entire family to get together for Thanksgiving; Pops asks Erica and Barry to take over the holiday toast.

11:30p-12a Two and a Half Men: Merry Thanksgiving (2003)

In an attempt to prove that he is a family man, Charlie invites Lisa (Denise Richards) over for Thanksgiving dinner.

Thursday, November 26

8-10a Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

10a-12p Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s (2019)

Digitally-remastered segments of WGN’s legendary “Bozo’s Circus,” featuring original cast members Bob Bell, Ray Rayner, Don Sandburg and Ned Locke. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

12-5p Friendsgiving

Back-to-back airings of all 10 classic “Friends” Thanksgiving episodes: “The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (1994), “The One with the List” (1995), “The One with the Football” (1996), “The One with Chandler in a Box” (1997), “The One with All the Thanksgivings” (1998), “The One Where Ross Got High” (1999), “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” (2000), “The One with the Rumor” (2001), “The One with Rachel’s Other Sister” (2002) and “The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (2003).

7-7:30p ‘black-ish: Auntsgiving (2016)

Pops’ older sister shows up unexpectedly for Thanksgiving, delighting everyone but Ruby; Bow and Dre take a trip.

8-8:30p Last Man Standing: Thanksgiving (2013)

On Thanksgiving, Mike’s dad (Robert Forster) announces plans to open a recreational marijuana store; Mike worries what message his dad’s business venture will send to the family.

11-11:30p The Goldbergs: Ho-ly K.I.T.T. (2016)

A shared love of “Knight Rider” brings Murray and Uncle Marvin together, until Adam ruins it; Beverly invites Lainey and Bill to Thanksgiving dinner, so Barry won’t split his time between the two houses.

Friday, November 27 (Late Thursday, November 26)

12:30-1a The Goldbergs: A Wall Street Thanksgiving (2017)

Uncle Marvin reveals he has become a stockbroker and convinces Barry and his friends to invest their money with him; Beverly invites 50 people over for a Thanksgiving potluck instead of cooking for the family.

Sunday, November 29

3-3:30p Last Man Standing: The Gratitude List (2015)

Vanessa is upset when Eve doesn’t want to participate in a holiday tradition; Kristin learns that Mandy is lying about where she and Kyle will be on Thanksgiving.

3:30-4p Last Man Standing: My Father the Car (2016)

Mike wants Chuck to sell him the car he recently inherited but Joe is after the same thing; Kyle brings an ugly centerpiece for Thanksgiving dinner; Kristin and Ryan lay down the law after learning Eve’s boyfriend stayed the night.

Monday, November 30 (Late Sunday, November 29)

12-12:30a Two and a Half Men: Walnuts and Demerol (2006)

Charlie finds himself throwing an unwanted, unplanned holiday party; Evelyn tries to keep Charlie from sleeping with his party date.

Sunday, December 6

2-4p Movie: Home for the Holidays (1995)

When her teenage daughter opts out of Thanksgiving, a single mom travels alone to her childhood home for an explosive holiday dinner with her dysfunctional family; starring Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Bancroft.

4-5p Stellar Tribute to the Holidays (2020)

Musical performances and holiday memories from gospel music artists including Brian Courtney Wilson, James Fortune, Jekalyn Carr, Pastor Mike Jr., Marvin Sapp, Titus Showers, Evvie McKinney, and Norman Hutchins.

Monday, December 7 (Late Sunday, December 6)

12-12:30a Two and a Half Men: Give Santa a Tail-Hole (2012)

Walden juggles his two identities; Alan ends up alone on Christmas.

Monday, December 14 (Late Sunday, December 13)

12-12:30a Two and a Half Men: On Vodka, on Soda, on Blender, on Mixer! (2013)

Jake sends Alan a Japanese delicacy; the house comes alive with questionable Christmas lyrics.

Friday, December 18 (Late Thursday, December 17)

12-12:30a Two and a Half Men: Give Santa a Tail-Hole (2012)

Walden juggles his two identities; Alan ends up alone on Christmas.

Saturday, December 19

12-12:30a Two and a Half Men: On Vodka, on Soda, on Blender, on Mixer! (2013)

Jake sends Alan a Japanese delicacy; the house comes alive with questionable Christmas lyrics.

6:30-7p Friends: The One with Phoebe’s Dad (1995)

Phoebe, hoping for a Christmas family reunion, travels to upstate New York in search of her biological father.

7-7:30p Friends: The One Where Rachel Quits (1996)

Rachel wonders if she’ll ever get another job after she quits Central Perk; Joey’s new job selling Christmas trees upsets Phoebe; Ross accidentally breaks a little girl’s leg.

7:30-8p Friends: The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie (1997)

Ross struggles to maintain a long-distance relationship; Chandler’s well-intended attempts to get Rachel a date seem to miss the mark; Monica’s plan to assert some authority at her new restaurant goes awry.

8-8:30p Friends: The One with the Inappropriate Sister (1998)

Phoebe helps The Salvation Army and learns some truths about New Yorkers; Rachel gets a date with her neighbor who has a close relationship with his sexy sister; Joey tries to write a play in which he can be the star.

8:30-9p Friends: The One with the Holiday Armadillo (2000)

Ross’ attempts to introduce his son, Ben, to Hanukkah are thwarted by the tyke’s like of all things Christmas.

Sunday, December 20

2-4p Movie: Home for the Holidays (1995)

When her teenage daughter opts out of Thanksgiving, a single mom travels alone to her childhood home for an explosive holiday dinner with her dysfunctional family; starring Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Bancroft.

Monday, December 21

11:30p-12a Two and a Half Men: Santa’s Village of the Damned (2005)

Alan dates a controlling woman who takes over the house during the Christmas holidays.

7:30-8p ‘black-ish: Just Christmas, Baby (2016)

With Zoey heading to college soon, Dre tries to plan the best Christmas ever and invites Johan and Gigi to the celebration; Gigi’s baby reminds Bow how difficult it is to mother a newborn.

Tuesday, December 22

1-1:30a Mom: Horny-Goggles and a Catered Intervention (2015)

Regina doesn’t think she is an alcoholic; Wendy encourages the ladies to attend a sober holiday dance.

11:30p-12a Two and a Half Men: Walnuts and Demerol (2006)

Charlie finds himself throwing an unwanted, unplanned holiday party; Evelyn tries to keep Charlie from sleeping with his party date.

Wednesday, December 23

1-1:30a Mom: An Epi-Pen and a Security Cat (2017)

After their home is robbed at Christmastime, Christy and Bonnie’s search for the thief leads to an unlikely door.

3:30-4a Friends: The One with Ross’ Step Forward (2001)

Ross’ new girlfriend wants to put their photograph on Christmas cards; Rachel eyes Joey as a possible partner.

11:30p-12a Two and a Half Men: Warning, It’s Dirty (2009)

Charlie coaches Jake on the art of infidelity while his girlfriend is away for Christmas.

Thursday, December 24

12-12:30a Two and a Half Men: One False Move, Zimbabwe! (Part 3 of 4) (2009)

Alan develops a crush on Walden’s visiting mother; a secret comes out about Walden’s past.

3:30-4a Friends: The One with Christmas in Tulsa (2002)

Monica fears the worst when she learns Chandler will be spending Christmas in Tulsa working on a deadline with a beautiful co-worker (Selma Blair).

7:30-8p ‘black-ish: Sugar Daddy (2017)

Dre is diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and resolves to cure himself; Jack is convinced that baby Devante hates him and enlists Junior and Diane for help.

8-8:30p Last Man Standing: Putting a Hit on Christmas (2012)

Mike decides to give Vanessa a family-free holiday for Christmas; Ed accidentally shoots a bald eagle.

10p-12a Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

Friday, December 25

12-1:30a Christmas Midnight Mass (2020)

Roman Catholic Christmas Mass from Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago with Cardinal Blase Cupich. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

1:30-6a The Yule Log

A burning Yule Log hearth with holiday music. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

9a-5p Antenna TV Christmas Through the Years

Christmas episodes from the classic TV series “Father Knows Best,” “The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show,” “Dennis the Menace,” “Hazel,” “McHale’s Navy,” “The Joey Bishop Show,” “That Girl,” “Bewitched,” “The Partridge Family,” “Maude” and “Barney Miller.”

7-7:30p ‘black-ish: Black Santa/White Christmas (2014)

Dre endeavors to take over the role of office Santa from the head of human resources; Bow gets sick of competing with Ruby over who cooks Christmas Eve dinner.

8-8:30p Last Man Standing: Last Christmas Standing (2011)

The arrival of the father of Kristen’s baby dampens Mike’s Christmas spirit; when Ed hires Mandy as an elf, she tries to unionize her co-workers.

11-11:30p The Goldbergs: A Christmas Story (2015)

Beverly invents “Super Hanukkah” in an attempt to get her family into the holiday spirit; Barry is faced with a dare from Adam.

Saturday, December 26

12-12:30a Two and a Half Men: Family, Bublé, Deep-Fried Turkey (2014)

Alan and Walden are determined to convince Louis that Santa Claus is real.

1-1:30a Mom: Foot Powder and the Barrelworks Pirates (2018)

Christy’s search for the perfect secret Santa gift leads her to discover Adam has been hiding something from Bonnie; Tammy looks for a job in order to avoid being sent back to prison.

7-7:30p Friends: The One with All the Resolutions (1999)

Ross vows to try something new; Joey resolves to learn guitar from Phoebe; Rachel gives up gossiping.

7:30-8p Friends: The One with the Routine (1999)

Janine invites Joey, Monica and Ross to a TV taping; Phoebe and Rachel want an early glimpse at their Christmas gifts.

Sunday, December 27

7-7:30p ‘black-ish: Christmas in Theater Eight (2018)

The Johnsons can’t agree on what movie to see on their traditional Christmas trip to the theater; Junior feels embarrassed about taking a gap year after he runs into his ex-girlfriend.

8-8:30p Last Man Standing: Gift of the Wise Man (2015)

Mike asks the family to help get ready for Christmas in order to take the pressure off a stressed-out Vanessa.

8:30-9p Last Man Standing: My Name Is Rob (2016)

Eve introduces her new boyfriend, Rob, to her dad and the rest of the family at Christmas dinner; Mandy persuades Kristin to give Kyle hints on what to get her for Christmas.

Monday, December 28

7-7:30p ‘black-ish: Stuff (2015)

Dre worries that Christmas is too commercialized, and Pops and Ruby think the kids have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

Thursday, December 31 (Late Wednesday, December 30)

3:30-4a Friends: The One with the Monkey (1994)

The friends renege on a promise not to bring dates to their New Year’s Eve party.

