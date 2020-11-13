WGN News presents half-hour special “Behind the Headline: Chicago Violence”

CHICAGO, November 13, 2020 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV presents a half-hour WGN News special Behind the Headline: Chicago Violence on Tuesday, November 17 from 7-7:30pm CT. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the ongoing gun violence epidemic has worsened the city’s public health crisis. Hosted by WGN News Anchor Micah Materre, Behind the Headline: Chicago Violence opens up a conversation with those on the frontlines trying to bring peace and create sustainable change.

The broadcast will also be livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Watch Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.

