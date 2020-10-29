WGN Morning News celebrates one decade in top spot – and widening lead vs. competitors!

CHICAGO, October 29, 2020 — With the conclusion of the October sweep on Wednesday, WGN Morning News celebrated its 10-year anniversary on WGN-TV as the morning news ratings leader in Chicago. For 10 straight years, WGN-TV has delivered MORE Adults 25-54 than competing morning newscasts in the 6-9am block including: Today, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, as well as competing local news shows. So far in 2020, WGN has a +70% ratings advantage over its nearest competitor in the time period, the widest it has been during its 10-year streak.

With a core team of Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten and Paul Konrad who have been together for 20+ years, along with cohorts Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Lauren Jiggetts, Dan Ponce, Morgan Kolkmeyer, Sarah Jindra, Marcus Leshock and Mike Toomey, WGN Morning News covers the news from lighthearted to hard-hitting.

WGN Morning News spawned such annual community events as the WGN-TV Kids’ Fair, Food Drive, Toy Drive, and Block Party, reaching out and helping thousands in the community. Additionally, ‘the big show’ as it is affectionately called, has introduced Chicago to such characters as Skip Parker, Wink Winkle, Greg the Vampire, Lord of the Limerick, Brad the Robot, Bigfoot, as well as producer Jeff Hoover and comedian Mike Toomey’s tributes to Eddie & JoBo and Adam West’s Batman. WGN Morning News runs the gamut when it comes to on-air guests. Over the past decade, guests have included: Tom Hanks, Jennifer Hudson, Mike Tyson, Will Ferrell, Spike Lee, Ryan Gosling, Channing Tatum, Jodie Foster, Backstreet Boys, Halle Berry, Tom Hiddleston, Deon Cole, Kevin Hart, Kevin Bacon, John Cleese, Sebastian Maniscalco, Bryan Cranston, Kevin Costner, Gabrielle Union, Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne Johnson, Snoop Dogg, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Anthony Rizzo, John Stamos, David Ross, Gene Simmons, Cheap Trick and many more.

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; Final Oct 2020 sweep; Adults 25-54, Live+SD)

# # #

WGN Morning News launched on September 6, 1994 as an hour-long morning news show that eventually became a critical and ratings success. Over the years, the show expanded to its current six-hour timeslot, 4am – 10am. Why is WGN Morning News Chicago’s MUST WATCH MORNING NEWS? Check it out the WGN Morning News page at WGNTV.com, Facebook.com/WGNMorningNews or @wgnmorningnews

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News mobile app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Media Group’s classic TV network Antenna TV. WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate and WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Nexstar Media Group station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com