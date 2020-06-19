ROB SNEED JOINS WGN NEWS AS GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORTER

CHICAGO – June 19, 2020 – Rob Sneed joins WGN News as a general assignment reporter effective July 8, according to Dominick Stasi, WGN-TV News Director.

“Rob is a well-respected journalist and talented storyteller, with a passion for breaking news and in-depth reporting,” commented Dominick Stasi, WGN news director. “We’re happy to keep him in the Nexstar family, and excited to bring him to Chicago and to our team at WGN.”

Rob Sneed joins WGN-TV from NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio. An award-winning journalist, Sneed spent over three years at NBC4 working on ‘breaking news’ as well as uncovering issues in the community and working to find resolutions. He’s a recipient of the 2017 Ohio Associated Press award for Best Investigative reporting for his coverage of the way parolee’s GPS devices are monitored. Prior to his work with NBC4, Rob reported for stations in St. Louis, Missouri, Cleveland, Ohio, Dayton, Ohio, and Fayetteville, Arkansas. Rob is a proud graduate of The Ohio State University.

