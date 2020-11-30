November ratings success for WGN-TV -strong growth and winning key timeslots

EVENING NEWS

WGN Morning News finished the November sweep #1 with Adults 25-54 at 4am, 5am, 6am, 7am, and 9am with substantial advantages over the nearest competition in most hours. WGN News at 7am grew its Adults 25-54 rating by +6% compared to last November. WGN Morning News also continues its 10-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with Adults 25-54.

M-F 4-5am News M-F 5-6am News Nov’20 RTG (000) Rank Nov’20 RTG (000) Rank WGN 0.4 11.9 #1 WGN 0.8 25.9 #1 WFLD 0.1 2.9 #4 WFLD 0.2 6.8 #4 WLS 0.3 8.9 #2 WLS 0.7 20.8 #2 WMAQ 0.1 3.4 #3 WMAQ 0.2 7.0 #3 WBBM 0.0 0.7 #5 WBBM 0.1 2.9 #5 M-F 6-7am News M-F 7-9am News Nov’20 RTG (000) Rank Nov’20 RTG (000) Rank WGN 1.3 40.8 #1 WGN 1.9 59.1 #1 WFLD 0.4 11.9 #4 WFLD 0.6 19.3 #4 WLS 1.1 33.2 #2 WLS 1.3 39.9 #2 WMAQ 0.4 13.3 #3 WMAQ 0.8 24.9 #3 WBBM 0.2 7.3 #5 WBBM 0.3 9.2 #4

M-F 9-10am Nov’20 Program RTG (000) Rank WGN WGN 9am News 1.3 42.0 #1 WFLD Good Day Chicago 9A 0.6 17.7 #4 WLS Live W/ Kelly & Ryan 0.7 21.1 #2 WMAQ Today 3rd Hour 0.7 20.7 #3 WBBM Let’s Make a Deal 0.4 14.8 #5

EVENING NEWS

WGN News at 4pm, WGN News at 5pm,and WGN News at 6pm all grew their Adults 25-54 rating by +25%, +33%, and +63% compared to last November. WGN News at 4pm was also the #2 4pm newscast in the market, tied with WMAQ and beating WFLD by 233%

M-F Early News Nov’20 RTG (000) YOY % WGN News at 4pm 1.0 30.5 25% WGN News at 5pm 1.2 37.7 33% WGN News at 6pm 1.3 42.1 63%

LATE NEWS

WGN News at Nine finished the November Sweep as the #1 9pm News with Adults 25-54, beating WFLD by 111% and growing its rating by +19% from last year. WGN News at Ten grew its rating from last year by +18% and finished #3 with Adult 25-54, beating WBBM by 117%.

M-F Late News Nov’20 RTG (000) YOY % Rank WGN 9P 1.9 58.0 19% #1 WFLD 9P 0.9 27.6 -10% #2 WGN 10P 1.3 39.6 18% #3 WLS 10P 2.7 84.3 4% #1 WMAQ 10P 1.9 58.3 0% #2 WBBM 10P 0.6 19.2 0% #4

WEEKENDS

The following WGN weekend newscasts also grew their ratings from last November.

Weekends RTG (000) YOY % WGN SAT 5P News 0.7 20.8 40% WGN SAT 10P News 1.0 31.3 11% WGN SUN 7-9A News 0.7 21.0 17% WGN SUN 9P News 1.5 48.0 36% WGN SUN 10P News 1.0 30.5 25%

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; Nov 2020 sweep (10/29-11/25); Adults 25-54, Live+SD). YOY% based on ratings

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News mobile app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Inc.’s classic TV network, Antenna TV. WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate and WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com