Nexstar Charitable Foundation donates $25K to Feeding Illinois

Contribution Made on Behalf of Nexstar’s Media Operations Across Illinois

IRVING, TX (Mar. 27, 2020) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced today it will donate $25,000 to “Feeding Illinois,” as part of a public service undertaking launched yesterday by the Illinois Broadcasters Association. The four-week long “Illinois Broadcasters Unite to Fight Hunger Campaign” hopes to raise $250,000 to benefit the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Northern Illinois Food Bank and six other regional agencies affiliated with Feeding Illinois serving all of the state’s 102 counties. The need for food has become particularly acute throughout the Midwest following the coronavirus outbreak.

The Foundation is making the contribution on behalf of Nexstar Media’s radio, television, and cable network operations based in Illinois, including WGN Radio, WGN-TV, and WGN America in Chicago, WCIA-TV and WCIX-TV in Champaign/Springfield, WHBF-TV, KGCW-TV, and KLJB-TV in Rock Island/Moline/Quad Cities, WMBD-TV and WYZZ-TV in Peoria/Bloomington, and WQRF-TV and WTVO-TV in Rockford. On March 26, broadcasters throughout Illinois began airing a series of public service announcements designed to raise awareness regarding hunger and solicit contributions to “Feeding Illinois.” All of Nexstar’s Illinois media businesses are participating in the campaign.

“Nexstar has a significant presence in Illinois,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar Media’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation. “We operate in five different markets and we have hundreds of employees across the state. In addition to providing outstanding local news coverage of the communities in which we operate, part of our core mission is to give back to them, helping wherever and whenever we can, especially when the need is so great. We’re proud that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation can make this contribution to fighting hunger in Illinois.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

orporations and individuals looking for a way to make a difference in the lives of neighbors experiencing food hardship can contribute at:

www.feedingIllinois.org/unite and/or text to FEEDIL to 91999.