Nexstar Broadcasting to host exclusive multi-market live telecast of virtual Town Hall With Illinois’ U.S. Senators and mayors throughout the state on Thursday, May 28

CHICAGO, IL and IRVING, TX (May 27, 2020) – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host an exclusive live virtual Town Hall meeting, “Illinois Town Hall: Responding to COVID-19,” on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 7 p.m. CT, and featuring both Illinois U.S. senators as well as mayors from towns all across the state. The Town Hall will include U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D), who will address the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across Illinois. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the senators and mayors will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

The one-hour virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of WGN-TV in Chicagoand bring together millions of viewers across Illinois’ 102 counties via live television broadcast and livestream video. The live broadcast will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT. Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #ILTownHall. Preference will be given to those questions submitted on social media as videos rather than texts. Viewers can also submit questions at WGNTV.com/TownHall

The television broadcast will be hosted by WGN News anchors Tahman Bradley and Julie Unruh, who will be joined by political analyst Paul Lisnek, and will air on nine of Nexstar’s stations serving Illinois including

WGN-TV (Independent), WCIA-TV (CBS) in Champaign, WCIX-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Springfield-Decatur, WHBF-TV (CBS) in Rock Island-Moline, WMBD-TV (CBS) in Peoria-Bloomington, WTVO-TV (ABC) in Rockford, KPLR-TV (CW) in St. Louis, MO, WEHT-TV (ABC) in Evansville, IN, and WTWO-TV (NBC) in Terre Haute, IN. Nexstar’s Chicago radio station, WGN Radio, will also provide a simulcast of the Town Hall. Local viewers may access a livestream of the Town Hall online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar television station (see table below for list of participating stations and station website links).

The Town Hall will open with a review of the latest developments in the battle against the pandemic, after which Mr. Bradley, Ms. Unruh, and Mr. Lisnek will pose questions to Senators Durbin and Duckworth about relief efforts across the state. They will then speak with local mayors from throughout Illinois to assess the specific needs of certain areas and ask questions posed by viewers.

“Illinois residents interested in hearing about the impact of the pandemic, and who want to express their concerns and ask questions regarding the re-opening of the state’s economy, can rely on Nexstar’s dedication to local content to provide them the latest news and a connection to their government and community leaders,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “We are proud to have all of our local stations across the ‘Land of Lincoln’ bring millions of viewers together to speak directly to their government leaders about the re-opening process. We are grateful to Senators Durbin and Duckworth and to all the guests for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this vitally important live event.”

Illinois Town Hall: Responding to COVID-19

Thursday, May 28, 2020

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time

WGN-TV studios in Chicago, IL

Hosts: WGN-TV anchors Tahman Bradley and Julie Unruh with political analyst Paul Lisnek

Guests:

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D)

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D)

The Town Hall will be carried on the following Nexstar stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WGN-TV Independent Chicago WGNTV.com @WGNNews WCIA-TV CBS Champaign WCIA.com @WCIA3 WCIX-TV MyNetworkTV Springfield-Decatur WCIA.com @WCIA3 WHBF-TV CBS Rock Island-Moline OurQuadCities.com @Local4NewsWHBF WMBD-TV CBS Peoria-Bloomington CIProud.com @WMBDNews WTVO-TV ABC Rockford MyStateline.com @MyStateline KPLR-TV CW St. Louis, MO KPLR11.com @KPLR11 WEHT-TV ABC Evansville, IN TristateHomepage.com @WEHTWTVWlocal WTWO-TV NBC Terre Haute, IN MyWabashValley.com @WTWONews

Note: Viewers may also access a livestream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website. Radio listeners can hear a simulcast of the Town Hall on WGN-AM Radio 720 and at wgnradio.com.

