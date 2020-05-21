MAY RATINGS SUCCESS FOR WGN-TV – STRONG GROWTH AND WINNING KEY TIMESLOTS

MORNING NEWS

WGN Morning News finished the May sweep #1 with Adults 25-54 at 4am, 5am, 6am, 7am, and 9am with substantial advantages over the nearest competition in most hours. WGN News at 7am & WGN News at 9am grew their Adults 25-54 rating by +6% and +82% compared to last May. WGN Morning News also continues its 9-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with Adults 25-54.

MIDDAY NEWS

WGN News at 11am finished the May sweep as the #1 Midday News with Adults 25-54, beating its nearest competitor by 44%. It also grew its rating +160% compared to last May.

EVENING NEWS

WGN News at 4pm, WGN News at 5pm,and WGN News at 6pm all grew their Adults 25-54 rating by +100%, +71%, and +71% compared to last May. WGN News at 4pm was also the #2 4pm newscast in the market, beating WMAQ’s 4pm news by 11%.

LATE NEWS

WGN News at Nine finished the May Sweep as the #1 9pm News with Adults 25-54, beating WFLD by 110% and growing its rating by +31% from last May. WGN News at Ten grew its rating from last May by +33% and finished #3 with Adult 25-54, beating WBBM by 100%.

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; May 2020 sweep (4/23-5/20); Adults 25-54, Live+SD)

