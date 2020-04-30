Julie Unruh named co-anchor of WGN Midday News

CHICAGO – Julie Unruh has been named co-anchor of WGN Midday News effective immediately according to Dominick Stasi, WGN-TV news director.

She replaces Steve Sanders, who retired from WGN-TV after a 37-year career at the station. Unruh joins Dina Bair as co-anchor, the first time a female duo has led WGN Midday News. In addition to her anchor duties, Unruh will continue to provide in-depth reporting for WGN News.

“As one of Chicago’s Very Own, Julie is a consummate journalist, with a breadth and depth of reporting that make her ideal as a co-anchor of WGN Midday News,” commented Dominick Stasi, WGN news director. “Julie is comfortable with feature segments, hard news and handles breaking news especially well. We’re excited to see her behind the anchor desk.”

Unruh, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, joined WGN News in September of 2001. Most recently, Unruh has provided both hard news and feature reports for WGN Evening News, WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten. While at WGN-TV she has covered human interest, political and breaking news, earning praise for her in depth coverage of the political corruption trials of former Governor George Ryan and ex-governor Rod Blagojevich.

Before joining WGN-TV, Julie spent two years as an anchor and reporter on CLTV, a year as weekend anchor and general assignment reporter at KTKA in Topeka, Kansas and two years in New York working for CBS Network News. Unruh also spent two years at the White House in Washington, D.C. helping manage the White House Press Corps before launching a career in television news.

A native of Chicago, Julie is a graduate of Indiana University and Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette.