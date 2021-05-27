Historic win for WGN-TV in May 2021 sweep – WGN 9pm news finishes as the #1 late newscast in Chicago!

LATE NEWS

WGN News at Nine finished the May Sweep as the #1 late newscast in Chicago with Adults 25-54, beating all other 9pm and 10pm newscasts in the market. Additionally, the WGN News at Ten beat the 10pm newscast on WBBM by 119%.

MORNING NEWS

WGN Morning News finished the May sweep #1 with Adults 25-54 at 4am, 5am, 6am, 7am, and 9am, with substantial advantages over the nearest competition in most hours. WGN Morning News also continues its 10-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with Adults 25-54.

MIDDAY NEWS

WGN News at 11am finished the May sweep as the #1 Midday News with Adults 25-54, beating every other midday newscast in the market and its nearest competitor by 38%.

EVENING NEWS

WGN News at 4pm finished the May sweep #2 in the time period among all 4pm newscasts, beating WMAQ by 27% and WFLD by 161%. WGN News at 5pm finished #3, beating WBBM by 27% and WFLD by 159%. WGN News at 6pm beat WBBM’s 6p news by 105%, also finishing #3.

WEEKENDS

The following weekend newscasts finished #1 or #2 in their time periods with Adults 25-54.

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; May 2021 sweep (4/29-5/26); Adults 25-54, Live+SD).

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News mobile app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Inc.’s classic TV network, Antenna TV. WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate and WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com