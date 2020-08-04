Glenn Marshall joins WGN News as general assignment reporter

CHICAGO – Glenn Marshall joins WGN News as a general assignment reporter effective August 24, according to Dominick Stasi, WGN-TV News Director.

Glenn Marshall joins WGN-TV from WGCL-TV (CBS) Atlanta where he worked on breaking local news stories as well as fill-in traffic anchor. Prior to that he worked at The Weather Channel as both a producer and correspondent. He also recently worked for “Sister Circle Live” as a segment producer, creating content for the national cable TV talk show. Earlier in his career, he worked as a general assignment reporter at both NBC Boston/NECN (New England Cable News), and WICS-TV (ABC) in Springfield, Illinois. Glenn started out at WMAQ-TV (NBC) Chicago, working his way up from intern to desk assistant to news associate. A native of the Chicago area, Glenn received his B.A. in Communications from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Media Group’s classic TV network Antenna TV. WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate and WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Nexstar Media Group station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com