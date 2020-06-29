FOR FIRST TIME EVER!

WGN NEWS AT 10PM TIES FOR 2ND PLACE FINISH IN JUNE 2020 SWEEP!

LATE NEWS

For the first time since its inception in 2015, WGN News at Ten finished #2 with Adults 25-54 in the June sweep, tied with WMAQ and growing its rating by +90% compared to last June. WGN News at Nine also finished the June Sweep as the #1 9pm news with Adults 25-54, beating WFLD by 144% and growing its rating by +83% from last June. It also finished as the #2 overall late newscast in the market, beating WMAQ’s 10p by 16%.

M-F Late News Jun’20 Jun’19 Rank WGN 9P 2.2 1.2 83% #1 WFLD 9P 0.9 0.9 0% #2 WGN 10P 1.9 1.0 90% #2 WLS 10P 2.4 2.4 0% #1 WMAQ 10P 1.9 1.8 6% #2 WBBM 10P 0.7 0.4 75% #4

MORNING NEWS

WGN Morning News finished the June sweep #1 with Adults 25-54 at 4am, 5am, 6am, 7am, and 9am with substantial advantages over the nearest competition in most hours. WGN News at 7am & WGN News at 9am grew their Adults 25-54 rating by +6% and +100% compared to last June.

M-F 4-5am News M-F 5-6am News A25-54 Jun’20 Rank A25-54 Jun’20 Rank WGN 0.4 #1 WGN 0.9 #1 WFLD 0.1 #3 WFLD 0.2 #4 WLS 0.2 #2 WLS 0.4 #2 WMAQ 0.1 #3 WMAQ 0.3 #3 WBBM 0.0 #5 WBBM 0.1 #5 M-F 6-7am News M-F 7-9am News A25-54 Jun’20 Rank A25-54 Jun’20 Rank WGN 1.3 #1 WGN 1.8 #1 WFLD 0.4 #4 WFLD 0.6 #4 WLS 0.6 #2 WLS 1.1 #2 WMAQ 0.5 #3 WMAQ 0.7 #3 WBBM 0.2 #5 WBBM 0.2 #5 M-F 9-10am A25-54 Program Jun’20 Rank WGN WGN 9am News 2.0 #1 WFLD Good Day Chicago 9A 0.5 #3 WLS Live W/ Kelly & Ryan 0.6 #2 WMAQ Today 3rd Hour 0.5 #3 WBBM Let’s Make a Deal 0.5 #3

MIDDAY NEWS

Chicago has responded well to the new anchor team of Dina Bair and Julie Unruh as the WGN News at 11am finished the June sweep as the #1 Midday News with Adults 25-54, beating its nearest competitor by 33%. It also grew its rating +140% compared to last June.

M-F Midday News A25-54 Jun’20 Jun’19 Rank WGN 1.2 0.5 140% #1 WFLD 0.3 0.3 0% #5 WLS 0.9 0.5 80% #2 WMAQ 0.5 0.2 150% #4 WBBM 0.6 0.2 200% #3

EVENING NEWS

WGN News at 4pm, WGN News at 5pm,and WGN News at 6pm grew their Adults 25-54 rating by +125%, +100%, and +63% compared to last June. WGN News at 4pm was also the #2 4pm newscast with Adults 25-54 in the market, tied with WMAQ.

M-F Early News A25-54 Jun’20 Jun’19 WGN News at 4pm 0.9 0.4 125% WGN News at 5pm 1.2 0.6 100% WGN News at 6pm 1.3 0.8 63%

WEEKENDS

All of WGN’s weekend newscasts also showed substantial growth in the June sweep with Adults 25-54 compared to June of last year

Jun’20 Jun’19 WGN WGN SAT 7-10A News Sat 7:00A – 10:00A 0.8 0.7 14% WGN WGN SAT 5P News Sat 5:00P – 6:00P 0.6 0.4 50% WGN WGN SAT 9P News Sat 9:00P – 10:00P 2.0 0.7 186% WGN WGN SAT 10P News Sat 10:00P – 10:30P 1.9 0.5 280% WGN WGN SUN 7-9A News Sun 7:00A – 9:00A 0.8 0.4 100% WGN WGN SUN 5P News Sun 5:00P – 6:00P 1.4 0.4 250% WGN WGN SUN 9P News Sun 9:00P – 10:00P 2.7 1.1 145% WGN WGN SUN 10P News Sun 10:00P – 10:30P 2.4 0.7 243%

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; June 2020 sweep (5/28-6/24); Adults 25-54, Live+SD)

