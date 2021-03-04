February ratings success for WGN-TV – widening the gap in the mornings and winning key timeslots morning news

WGN Morning News finished the February sweep #1 with Adults 25-54 at 4am, 5am, 6am, 7am, and 9am, widening the gap against the competition in each hour. WGN News at 7am grew its Adults 25-54 rating by +6% compared to last February. WGN Morning News also continues its 10-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with Adults 25-54.

M-F 4-5am News M-F 5-6am News Feb’21 RTG (000) Rank Feb’21 RTG (000) Rank WGN 0.5 15.0 #1 WGN 1.0 31.1 #1 WFLD 0.0 1.4 #5 WFLD 0.2 5.2 #4 WLS 0.2 6.3 #2 WLS 0.5 16.8 #2 WMAQ 0.1 3.4 #3 WMAQ 0.3 8.1 #3 WBBM 0.1 2.8 #4 WBBM 0.1 3.4 #5 M-F 6-7am News M-F 7-9am News Feb’21 RTG (000) Rank Feb’21 RTG (000) Rank WGN 1.6 50.5 #1 WGN 1.9 59.6 #1 WFLD 0.3 10.5 #4 WFLD 0.6 19.3 #4 WLS 0.8 25.9 #2 WLS 1.0 32.2 #2 WMAQ 0.6 18.1 #3 WMAQ 0.8 25.2 #3 WBBM 0.2 7.4 #5 WBBM 0.3 9.6 #4

M-F 9-10am Feb’21 Program RTG (000) Rank WGN WGN 9am News 1.5 46.9 #1 WFLD Good Day Chicago 9A 0.6 17.8 #2 WLS Live W/ Kelly & Ryan 0.6 17.6 #3 WMAQ Today 3rd Hour 0.5 17.1 #4 WBBM Let’s Make a Deal 0.5 14.1 #5

MIDDAY NEWS

WGN News at 11am finished the February sweep as the #1 Midday News with Adults 25-54, beating every other midday newscast in the market.

M-F Midday Newscasts Feb’21 RTG (000) Rank WGN 0.9 29.2 #1 WFLD 0.4 11.4 #4 WLS 0.9 28.4 #2 WMAQ 0.3 10.4 #5 WBBM 0.5 16.3 #3

EVENING NEWS

WGN News at 4pm will finish #2 in the time period among all 4pm newscasts, beating WMAQ by 17% and WFLD by 133%. WGN News at 5pm finished #3, beating WBBM by 29% and WFLD by 125%. WGN News at 6pm grew its A25-54 rating by 10% from last February and beat WBBM’s 6p news by 83%, finishing #3.

LATE NEWS

WGN News at Nine finished the February Sweep as the #1 9pm News with Adults 25-54, beating WFLD by 70%. WGN News at Ten grew its rating from last year by +17% and finished #3 with Adult 25-54, beating WBBM by 75%. WGN News at Ten was also the only late newscast in the market to show growth from last February.

M-F Late News Feb’21 RTG (000) Rank WGN 9P 1.7 54.3 #1 WFLD 9P 1.0 31.9 #2 WGN 10P 1.4 42.8 #3 WLS 10P 2.2 67.5 #1 WMAQ 10P 1.9 58.8 #2 WBBM 10P 0.8 25.1 #4

WEEKENDS

The following weekend newscasts finished #1 or #2 in their time periods with Adults 25-54.

Weekends Feb’21 RTG (000) Rank WGN SAT 7A News 0.9 27.4 #2 WGN SAT 8A News 1.0 31.4 #2 WGN SAT 9A News 0.6 19.9 #2 WGN SAT 9P News 1.3 39.8 #1 WGN SUN 8A News 1.0 29.8 #2 WGN SUN 9P News 1.8 55.4 #1

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; Feb 2021 sweep (2/4-3/3); Adults 25-54, Live+SD). YOY% based on ratings

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News mobile app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Inc.’s classic TV network, Antenna TV. WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate and WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com

# # #