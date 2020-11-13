7th annual WGN Morning News virtual food drive Friday, November 20 at the Greater Chicago Food Depository

CHICAGO, November 13, 2020 — WGN Morning News is hosting its 7th Annual Holiday Food Drive at the Greater Chicago Food Depository on Friday, Nov. 20 from 5–10am. This year’s food drive will be virtual due to the pandemic; all monetary donations will go toward feeding people facing hunger. The five-hour fundraiser will accept monetary donations until 10am on November 20.

To donate:

Or

To donate text WGN to 41444

(message and data rates may apply)

Tune in to WGN-TV to see Around Town’s Ana Belaval reporting live from the Food Depository on the morning of the virtual food drive. Belaval has recently visited multiple food pantries within the Food Depository’s network to gain a better understanding of the surge in need for food assistance during the pandemic.

Many families are experiencing hunger for the first time because of layoffs, furloughs and other economic disruptions due to the pandemic. The Food Depository’s network of food pantries and similar programs is serving an average of + 50% more people in need compared to January figures.

Viewers are encouraged to donate early at WGNTV.com/FoodDrive or text WGN to 41444 (message and data rates may apply)

# # #

Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago’s food bank, is a nonprofit food distribution and training center providing food for hungry people while striving to end hunger in our community. The Food Depository, founded in 1979, makes a daily impact across Cook County with a network of 700 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, mobile programs, children’s programs, older adult programs and innovative responses that address the root causes of hunger. Last year, the Food Depository distributed nearly 70-million pounds of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, dairy products and meat, the equivalent of 159,000 meals every day. For more information, visit ChicagosFoodBank.org or call 773-247-FOOD.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News mobile app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Media Group’s classic TV network Antenna TV. WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate and WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Nexstar Media Group station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com