7th annual WGN Morning News (virtual) food drive collects nearly $60,000 in donations for greater Chicago Food Depository!

CHICAGO, November 25, 2020 – WGN Morning News held its seventh annual food drive as a virtual event on Friday, November 20, with nearly $60,000 in funds raised and all going to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s food drive was virtual and all monetary donations went towards feeding people facing hunger. The five-hour fundraiser was launched during WGN Morning News, but donations were accepted all weekend.

Many families are experiencing hunger for the first time because of layoffs, furloughs, and other economic disruptions due to the pandemic. The Food Depository’s network of food pantries and similar programs are serving an average of + 50% more people in need compared to January figures.

# # #

The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago’s food bank, believes a healthy community starts with food. We are at the center of a network of more than 700 partner organizations and programs – food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, mobile distributions and other partners – working to bring food, dignity and hope to our neighbors across Chicago and Cook County. We are a proud member of Feeding America – the national network of food banks. Learn more at chicagosfoodbank.org

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News mobile app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Media Group’s classic TV network Antenna TV. WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate and WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Nexstar Media Group station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com