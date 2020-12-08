18th annual WGN Morning News Toy Drive this Friday benefiting Chicago Park District toy giveaways

CHICAGO, December 8, 2020 – The WGN Morning News Toy Drive will be celebrating its 18th year, and the third year that toys will go to children served by the Chicago Park District. The Toy Drive will run from 5am–10am on Friday, December 11th featuring many musical acts virtually as well as Ana Belaval of WGN Morning News’ Around Town at a local Jewel location, where toy donations will be accepted throughout that entire weekend.

TO DONATE A TOY TO THE CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT:

This year, due to the pandemic, viewers can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at one of 10 Jewel locations from December 11-13 including: 6509 W. Grand Ave. in Gurnee, 345 S. Rand Rd. in Lake Zurich, 2940 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago, 333 E. Euclid Ave. in Mount Prospect, 750 Army Trail Rd. in Carol Stream, 1655 E. 95 th St. in Chicago, 17930 Wolf Rd. in Orland Park, 4 E. Ogden Ave. in Westmont, 1227 Naper Blvd. in Naperville, and 20 S. Weber Rd. in Romeoville.

Viewers may also drop off toys at participating Chicago Park District locations. For a list of parks collecting donations, visit https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/toy-drive

This year, toy drop-off donations will NOT be accepted at the WGN-TV Studios.

TOY COLLECTION & DISTRIBUTION :

All toys will be donated to the Chicago Park District and will be distributed to Chicago area children and families in need. New and unwrapped toys may also be dropped off at 18 park locations citywide through Friday, Dec. 18 th from 9am-5pm, Monday through Friday.

from 9am-5pm, Monday through Friday. The Chicago Park District will host 18 Winter Wonderland Express Toy Giveaways on December 19 th from 10am-12pm, where children will come and grab their toy. Only one toy per child and the child must be present to receive the toy. Toys distributed ‘while supplies last.’ For a list of parks distributing toy donations, visit https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/toy-drive

from 10am-12pm, where children will come and grab their toy. Only one toy per child and the child must be present to receive the toy. Toys distributed ‘while supplies last.’ For a list of parks distributing toy donations, visit https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/toy-drive Toy drop-off & grab & go giveaway locations include: Chopin Park, 3420 N. Long Ave., Mozart Park, 2036 N. Avers Ave., Warren Park, 6621 N. Western Ave., Horner Park, 2741 W. Montrose Ave., Pottawatomie Park, 7340 N. Rogers Ave., Hamlin Park, 3035 N. Hoyne Ave., Humboldt Park, 1400 N. Humboldt Dr., Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park, Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St., Archer Park, 4901 S. Kilbourn Ave., Armour Square Park, 3309 S. Shields Ave., Ellis Park, 3520 S. Cottage Grove, Marquette Park, 6734 S. Kedzie Ave., Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd St., Washington Park, 5531 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Hayes Park, 2936 W. 85th St., West Pullman Park, 401 W. 123rd St., Avalon Park, 1215 E. 83rd St.

TO MAKE A FINANCIAL DONATION TO CHICAGO PARKS FOUNDATION:

For viewers wishing to make financial donations this year, the Chicago Parks Foundation has been designated as the charity in partnership with the Chicago Park District. Please go to https://www.chicagoparksfoundation.org/ and then click on their DONATE link.

Since 2013, the Chicago Parks Foundation has operated in a private-public partnership with the Chicago Park District as an independent 501(c)(3) organization, serving as a collaborative and accountable local resource for all. They bring community ideas to action, raising funds and awareness for park projects throughout the city.

The Chicago Park District has served Chicago residents for more than 85 years. It is a Gold Medal Award-winning organization, which recognizes excellence in park and recreation management across the nation. For more information about the Chicago Park District’s more than 8,800 acres of parkland, more than 600 parks, 26 miles of lakefront, 12 museums, two world-class conservatories, 16 historic lagoons, nearly 50 nature areas, thousands of special events, sports and entertainment programs, please visit ChicagoParkDistrict.com or contact the Chicago Park District at 312-742-PLAY or 312-747-2001 (TTY). Want to share your talent? Volunteer in the parks by calling 312-742-PLAY. Follow us at facebook/ChicagoParkDistrict on Instagram/ChicagoParks and on Twitter @chicagoparks.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News mobile app. In-depth local weather is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Nexstar Inc.’s classic TV network, Antenna TV. WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s Court TV network affiliate and WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com