Pat Tomasulo’s Laugh Your Face Off goes virtual

Pat Tomasulo’s Laugh Your Face Off event will look a little different this but is no less important!

The fundraiser to benefits The Facial Pain Research Foundation (facingfacialpain.org).

Due to Covid-19, we are unable to have our LIVE event at Park West this year. So, we’ve made the decision to do a FREE virtual comedy event on the same date- Saturday, September 12th. It won’t be quite the same, but we want to do something, as our research is still progressing, and very much in need of funding

Many elements of the event will remain the same- great stand-up comedy, a virtual Silent Auction with big ticket items, and if you like, even dinner! They are partnering with DineAmic to provide you with an at-home “Laugh Your Face Off Meal,” that you can eat while enjoying the show.

More information on their website at laughyourfaceoff.org