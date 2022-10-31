CHICAGO, October 31, 2022 – WGN News will provide extensive coverage of the 2022 gubernatorial election as well as all the major local and congressional races across the country on Tuesday, November 8. Election coverage will air on WGN Morning News, WGN Midday News, WGN Evening News, WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten.

Special wall-to-wall coverage begins at 7pm CT, immediately following WGN Evening News with WGN News Election Special. WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Ray Cortopassi will be joined by a panel of experts, including WGN Weekend News anchor & political reporter Tahman Bradley, WGN News political analyst Paul Lisnek, and guest political consultants Patrick Pfingsten and Lisa Duarte. WGN Evening News anchors Ben Bradley and Lourdes Duarte will monitor voting trends and provide local and national race updates. A team of 12 WGN News reporters will be live at various election campaign headquarters throughout the state for analysis and to deliver immediate reaction from the candidates as the votes come in.

All WGN News election coverage will be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. Viewers can follow @WGNNews on Twitter for real-time updates and join the conversation with the hashtag #WGNElection

