CHICAGO — April 26, 2022 – As Chicago commemorates what would have been the 100th birthday of the city’s first Black mayor, Harold Washington, WGN News will be present an hourlong roundtable discussion, “Harold Washington: Honoring the People’s Mayor,” this Friday, April 29 at 7pm CT on WGN-TV.

Hosted by WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Ben Bradley, the discussion will reflect on the life and legacy of the late mayor.

Recorded at the Harold Washington Library Center, guest speakers will include Mayor Lori Lightfoot and former Washington aides Jacky Grimshaw, Chief Judge Tim Evans, and Judd Miner.

The Friday night broadcast will also be livestreamed on the WGN9+ streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; as well as WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News mobile app. The special will be rebroadcast and livestreamed again on Sunday, May 1 at 4pm CT.

