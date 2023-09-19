SUNDAY NIGHTS STARTING OCTOBER 8

CHICAGO, September 19, 2023 — Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere the 13th season of BACKSTORY with Larry Potash with all-new episodes Sundays at 6:30pm CT starting October 8. The new season runs four weeks, through October 29. The broadcasts will also be livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.

Season 13 topics include:

The secret cabal of businessmen who risk their lives to help take down Al Capone; a forgotten Cubs legend transforms the business of baseball; a man dares to swim across Lake Michigan.

Inside the peculiar world of miniatures; the Chicago film visionary who dares to do more; an award-winning classical composer advances a little known legacy.

The backstory of America’s worst maritime disaster that killed thousands; hidden stories from the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”; a WGN Time Capsule discovery of an innovative 1968 documentary.

A little-known religious order and its secretive compound, exploring the role it plays in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis; how it started and solutions for the future.

Episodes are rebroadcast the same night at 11pm and 2:30am on WGN-TV.

Larry, with the help of photojournalist Mike D’Angelo, explores the backstory behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science from Chicago and beyond. BACKSTORY has won a number of awards including a Chicago/Midwest Emmy in 2022.

Viewers who want to catch up on previous seasons of BACKSTORY with Larry Potash can watch featured segments at WGNTV.com/Backstory, as well as podcasts on all major platforms.

