CHICAGO, March 22, 2023— Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere the 12th season of the Emmy Award-winning Backstory with Larry Potash with all-new episodes airing on Saturday nights, beginning April 8 at 7pm CT. The 12th season runs four weeks through April 29. Viewers can also watch the Saturday night airings on the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. Larry, with the help of photojournalist Mike D’Angelo, explores the backstory behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science from Chicago and beyond. Encores air Sundays at 11pm on WGN-TV.

Click here for a sneak peek

Viewers who want to catch up on previous seasons of Backstory with Larry Potash can watch featured videos at WGNTV.com/Backstory as well as download podcasts via iTunes, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever podcasts are available. In addition, select stories from new episodes will be available the week after each episode premieres.

