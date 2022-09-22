CHICAGO — Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere the 11th season of the Emmy Award-winning Backstory with Larry Potash with all-new episodes airing on Saturday nights, beginning October 8 at 7pm CT. The 11th season runs four weeks, ending on October 29 at 7pm CT. Viewers can also watch the Saturday night airings on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. Larry, with the help of photojournalist Mike D’Angelo, explores the backstory behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science from Chicago and beyond. Encores air Sundays at 11pm on WGN-TV.

Click here for a sneak peek

Viewers who want to catch up on previous seasons of Backstory with Larry Potash can watch featured videos at WGNTV.com/Backstory as well as download podcasts via iTunes, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever podcasts are available. Podcasts will also include all-new exclusive/digital-only stories. In addition, select stories from new episodes will be available the week after each episode premieres.

Season 11 topics include:

A tale of oil, greed, murder, and the mistreatment of the Osage Native American tribe in Oklahoma.

Inside the FBI files of famous Chicagoans, and the scrutiny the agency is facing regarding past intelligence collection efforts.

A fresh look at the Tulsa race massacre and those still seeking justice for the destruction of “Black Wall Street.”

A profile of a notorious female Chicago mob figure.

A look at one of the most controversial finishes in sports history.

A brief history of the evolution of coffee.