The “2023 Chicago Auto Show” will be broadcast LIVE on Friday, February 10 from 7-8pm CT on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV and livestream on the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News mobile app. WGN-TV’s “Daytime Chicago” hosts Tonya Francisco and Amy Rutledge join Ji Suk Yi and MotorWeek’s John Davis to co-host the telecast. An encore of the special will air and livestream Saturday, February 11 at 7pm CT on all the aforementioned platforms.

The broadcast will take place during the “First Look for Charity” event and showcase the newest car models, including the latest and greatest concept cars, along with the latest auto technology. This year’s broadcast will feature the seven indoor test tracks, four outdoor test drives, and expanded brand offerings. WGN has been producing and airing Chicago Auto Show TV specials nearly every year since 1951.

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent. This year marks the 116th edition of the Chicago Auto Show. Manufacturers will offer tours of the latest cars and distribute rebates to visitors. The Chicago Auto Show is open to the public February 11 – 20, 2023.

