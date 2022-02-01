WGN-TV to air 2022 Chicago Auto Show special live

CHICAGO— January 31, 2022 – The “2022 Chicago Auto Show” will be broadcast LIVE on Friday, February 11 from 7-8pm CT on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV and livestreamed on the WGN9+ streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; as well as WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News mobile app. The broadcast will take place during the “First Look for Charity” event and showcase the newest car models, including the latest and greatest concept cars, along with the latest auto technology. Viewers will see a variety of new vehicles that meet a number of consumer needs.

WGN-TV’s “Daytime Chicago” hosts Tonya Francisco and Amy Rutledge join Ji Suk Yi and MotorWeek’s John Davis to co-host the telecast. WGN has been producing and airing Chicago Auto Show TV specials nearly every year since 1951.

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent. This year marks the 115th edition of the Chicago Auto Show. Manufacturers will offer tours of the latest cars and distribute rebates to visitors. The Chicago Auto Show is open to the public February 12 – 21.