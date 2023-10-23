In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere an all-new “Stories of Hope: Facing Breast Cancer” on Saturday, October 28 at 6:30p CT. The half-hour broadcast will also be livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. WGN’s Dina Bair and Dean Richards return as hosts.
Features include:
- The impact of breast cancer on the Hispanic community and how one survivor and her doctors are helping others.
- Preserving fertility amidst cancer treatment.
- The role AI can play in detection.
- Interview with a doctor on new guidelines for mammograms, what to know about detection and treatment.
- Information on a new breast cancer vaccine.
- Cancer-fighting foods and nutrition tips.
- Stories of survivors and the meaning of support during treatment.
“Stories of Hope: Facing Breast Cancer” will be rebroadcast on Sunday, October 29 at 4:30p CT on WGN-TV.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer, including early detection, education, and support services.
