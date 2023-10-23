In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere an all-new “Stories of Hope: Facing Breast Cancer” on Saturday, October 28 at 6:30p CT. The half-hour broadcast will also be livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. WGN’s Dina Bair and Dean Richards return as hosts.

Features include:

The impact of breast cancer on the Hispanic community and how one survivor and her doctors are helping others.

Preserving fertility amidst cancer treatment.

The role AI can play in detection.

Interview with a doctor on new guidelines for mammograms, what to know about detection and treatment.

Information on a new breast cancer vaccine.

Cancer-fighting foods and nutrition tips.

Stories of survivors and the meaning of support during treatment.

“Stories of Hope: Facing Breast Cancer” will be rebroadcast on Sunday, October 29 at 4:30p CT on WGN-TV.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer, including early detection, education, and support services.

