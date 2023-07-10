Starting September 11, WGN-TV will be launching an hour-long afternoon show Spotlight Chicago from 3-4pm CST. Co-hosts Sarah Jindra and Ji Suk Yi will be hosting the weekday afternoon show, which will spotlight Chicago events, showcase area individuals and organizations making a difference in the community, and feature visits to local attractions.

“We are very excited to launch more local programming from Chicago’s Very Own. Spotlight Chicago reflects our ongoing commitment to serve our viewers and continue to tell stories of the good things going on in our community,” said Paul Rennie, WGN-TV VP/General Manager. “Sarah and Ji will be a fantastic duo. Both are seasoned veterans who know Chicagoland inside and out.”

Sarah Jindra has been a key member of the WGN Morning News team since 2017. She’s been helping drivers get to and from work since 2008, when she first started reporting traffic in Chicago. Sarah joined the WGN/CLTV team in August 2012. Prior to WGN/CLTV, Sarah was a traffic reporter for Chicago Public Radio and WMAQ-TV. Before getting into traffic reporting, Sarah was a general assignment news reporter for WCIA-TV in Champaign. A native of the Chicago area, Sarah grew up in Westmont. She received a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign and a M.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University.

Ji Suk Yi has worked in Chicago media for over a decade in television, radio and print and is frequently a back-up host on WGN’s Daytime Chicago. Recently she was with WGN Radio and NewsNation. She helmed the Chicago Sun-Times digital series “The Grid” that explored Chicago neighborhoods and restaurants and was with the talk show “Windy City LIVE” for seven seasons. A life-long food enthusiast, she is thrilled to have called Chicago, one of the best food cities in the world, home since 2006.

