CHICAGO, September 27, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV has launched a new promotional campaign celebrating WGN Morning News, which continues its 11-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with adults 25-54. The show airs weekdays 4-10am CT. Titled “Very Chicago,” the spots showcase the talents’ interests and personas outside the show. To see the campaign, click here.

“The emphasis of this campaign is to highlight all of the unique personalities of our WGN Morning News ensemble,” commented Jeff Wilson, WGN-TV Creative Services Director. “Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten and Paul Konrad have been together for over 25 years, and there is quite a bit of longevity to the rest of the crew as well. They have great chemistry together and often talk about their extracurricular pursuits on the air, and we wanted to give the audience a fun peek into those.”

As a complement to the promo campaign, WGN Morning News will be launching a 12-week podcast going in-depth on each WGN Morning News on-air personality: Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten, Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Lauren Jiggetts, Dan Ponce, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Morgan Kolkmeyer, Sarah Jindra, Marcus Leshock, and Mike Toomey. The “WGN Morning News Podcast” will drop each Monday, launching September 26 with traffic reporter Sarah Jindra. The podcast will be available at WGNTV.com/Podcast and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon’s Audible, Google Podcasts and wherever folks get their podcasts.

The promotional campaign will be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. In-depth local weather coverage is available on all newscasts, WGNTV.com/Weather and the WGN Weather mobile app. WGN 9.2 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1950s – 1970s classic TV network Antenna TV, WGN 9.3 is the Chicago affiliate for Court TV, WGN 9.4 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1980s – 2000s retro TV network Rewind TV, and WGN 9.5 is the Chicago affiliate for TBD. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com