MORNING NEWS

The WGN Morning News finished the May sweep #1 with Adults 25-54 at 4am, 5am, 6am, 7am, and 9am, beating its nearest competition by a wide margin in each hour. WGN also grew its Adult 25-54 viewership from last May at 4am (+32%), 5am (+45%), & 6am (+31%). The WGN Morning News also continues its 11-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with Adults 25-54.

MIDDAY NEWS

The WGN News at 11am finished the May sweep as the #2 midday news with Adults 25-54, beating the midday newscast on WMAQ by 319%, WFLD by 103%, & WBBM by 64%.

EVENING NEWS

The WGN News at 4pm, WGN News at 5pm, & WGN News at 6pm all finished #2 in their time periods, beating the 4pm, 5pm, & 6pm newscasts on WMAQ, WFLD, & WBMM by a wide margin. The WGN News at 4pm & WGN News at 5pm also both grew their A25-54 viewership by +33% and +35% from last May.

LATE NEWS

WGN News at Nine finished the May Sweep as the #1 9pm News with Adults 25-54, beating WFLD’s 9pm News by 69% and maintaining its viewership from last May. WGN News at Ten finished #3 with Adults 25-54, beating WBBM’s 10pm News by 167% and growing its viewership +2% from last May.

WEEKENDS

WGN’s weekend newscasts had a successful May sweep with 7 out of 11 of them finishing #1 or #2 with Adults 25-54. All but 2 grew their Adult 25-54 viewership from last May.

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; May 2022 sweep (4/28-5/25 – 5/25 is based on preliminary overnights); Adults 25-54, Live+SD. Only includes English-language stations).

