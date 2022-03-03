WGN-TV Delivers Strong Viewership and Growth In February Up Against the Winter Olympics

MORNING NEWS

WGN Morning News finished the February sweep #1 with Adults 25-54 at 4am, 5am, 6am, 7am, and 9am, beating its nearest competition by a wide margin in each hour. WGN Morning News also continues its 11-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with Adults 25-54.

DAYTIME CHICAGO

Daytime Chicago, WGN’s lifestyle show hosted by Tonya Francisco and Amy Rutledge, finished the February sweep #1 in its time period with Adults 25-54 and grew the time period by +4% from last February.

MIDDAY NEWS

Viewers are taking well to the new anchor team of Dina Bair and Patrick Elwood as the WGN News at 11am finished the February sweep as the #1 Midday News with Adults 25-54, beating its nearest competitor by 32% and growing its viewership +16% from last February.

EVENING NEWS

WGN News at 4pm finished #2 in the time period with Adults 25-54, beating WMAQ’s 4pm News by 44%, WFLD’s 4pm News by 198%, and WBBM’s 4pm News by 205%. WGN News at 5pm also finished #2 with Adults 25-54, beating WMAQ’s 5pm News by 14%, WFLD’s 5pm News by 161%, and WBBM’s 5pm News by 195%. WGN News at 6pm finished #3, beating WBBM’s 6pm News by 133%. WGN News at 4pm also grew its Adults 25-54 viewership by +16% from last February.

LATE NEWS

WGN News at Nine finished the February Sweep as the #1 9pm News with Adults 25-54, beating WFLD’s 9pm News by 144%. WGN News at Ten finished #3 with Adults 25-54, beating WBBM’s 10pm News by 151%.

WEEKENDS

The following weekend newscasts finished the February sweep #1 or #2 in their time periods with Adults 25-54.

WGN-TV is Chicago's Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc.