

CHICAGO – September 13, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring special stories of interest to Chicago’s Hispanic community on WGN News at Nine. In addition, Adelante, Chicago is airing every Saturday, September 10 – October 22 at 6:30am CT. All broadcasts will be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.

September 15: Alebrijes, Mexican folk art sculptures of imaginary creatures that have elements from different animals, can be found all over Mexico. Alebrijes gained popularity in the U.S. with the Disney movie “Coco.” Every year, Mexico City hosts Night of the Alebrijes featuring giant Alebrijes. More than 200 artists participate in the colorful event. Christine Flores reports.

September 19: Jose Jimenez, founder of Carnicerias Jimenez, emigrated from Mexico in 1969. In 1975, Jimenez bought a small grocery store with a $200 deposit. Today, he owns eight supermarkets in the Chicago area. Lourdes Duarte reports.

September 21: Ladies International Golf Association, a.k.a. LIGA, is the first Latina international golf league in the Midwest. Lourdes Duarte reports.

September 26: Angel Reyes, Miss Illinois 2022, grew up in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood, is very involved in the community and is only the second Latina to hold that title. Lourdes Duarte reports.

September 28: Chef Juan Gutierrez is currently the pastry chef at Adorn Bar & Restaurant located at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. Extremely proud of his Columbian roots, Chef Juan is also the winner of Netflix’s School of Chocolate Season 1, and this year, he participated and won the annual Dancing with Chicago Celebrities benefit to fight breast cancer. Ana Belaval reports.

October 3: Artist Mauricio Ramirez describes his artwork as crossing borders and boundaries. In May, Ramirez was commissioned for a pro-bono mural which wrapped the Bounce Children’s Foundation/Wintrust building along the Kennedy Expressway. In Pilsen, Ramirez was partnered with a building owner for the Pilsen Warrior Mural, which depicts an Aztec warrior and generational growth. Ramirez has several other murals in Chicago, but he is also known for his national and international work. Dan Ponce reports.

October 5: Mayor Jesus Garza went from working at a factory to running city hall. He immigrated from Mexico 28 years ago to work at a broom factory in Central Illinois and is now the Mayor of Arcola. Julian Crews reports.

October 10: Latinas in Politics – Illinois Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez is the first Latino to lead a major political party in the state. Also, Delia Ramirez may become the first Latina congresswoman in Illinois and the Midwest. Lourdes Duarte reports.

October 12: Herbie at the Zoo – Herbie is an all-around amazing person. He led Lincoln Park Zoo staff and guests through the COVID crisis and has been instrumental in the renovation of the historic lion house — now Pepper Family Wildlife Center. Lincoln Park Zoo is the only place outside of Puerto Rico to house Puerto Rican parrots. Andrea Medina reports.

October 15: CELEBRATING HISPANIC HERITAGE

Lourdes Duarte hosts a half-hour WGN News special at 6:30 p.m. CT looking back at some of the stories presented throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. (Encore October 16 at 4:30 p.m. CT.)

