Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring special stories of interest to Chicago’s Hispanic community on WGN News at Nine. In addition, Adelante, Chicago is airing every Saturday, September 9 – October 21 at 6:30am CT. All broadcasts will be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.

September 15: BOLIVIAN CUISINE – An Aurora restaurant claims to be the first Bolivian restaurant in the city. What exactly is Bolivian cuisine? Christine Flores reports.

September 19: HISPANIC STARTUPS – A group of angel investors have been funding Latino startups in Chicago and across the country. One of the businesses they’ve funded is similar to “Netflix” and doing very well. Data shows that Latino entrepreneurs receive only 2% of U.S. venture capital investments, despite making up nearly half of the net new small business growth between 2007 and 2017. Lourdes Duarte reports.

September 21: DANIELLA VALDEZ – Only about 35% of orchestral conductors are female and even fewer are Latinas. WGN chats with Daniella Valdez about her work and commitment to Chicago’s Latino community. Lourdes Duarte reports.

September 28: EVELYN FIGUEROA, M.D. – Figueroa founded an organization to support immigrant populations. WGN chats with Figueroa about the current immigrant issue and how Chicago is addressing it. Julian Crews reports.

October 3: GINO ROMO – Dentist by day, DJ by night. WGN meets Gino “Rockin” Romo. Dan Ponce reports.

October 5: ALCOHOL-LESS SOCIAL SPACES – Life-altering experiences lead Latino business owners to open non-alcoholic bottle shops/bars. Andrea Medina reports.

October 7: CELEBRATING HISPANIC HERITAGE

Lourdes Duarte hosts a half-hour WGN News special at 6:30pm CT looking back at some of the stories presented throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. (Encore October 8 at 4:30pm on WGN-TV.)

October 10: DESIGNER SHOES – WGN profiles Vanessa Arroyo, shoe designer and founder of Mexican American footwear “SERES.” Ana Belaval reports.

Look for the WGN-TV float in the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade, from Albany Avenue to Kostner Avenue in Little Village, on Saturday, September 16 at 12pm.

