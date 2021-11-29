WGN-TV Celebrates Early Morning News Ratings Growth and Successful Launch of Daytime Chicago in November Sweep!

WGN Morning News finished the November sweep #1 with Adults 25-54 at 4am, 5am, 6am, 7am, and 9am, beating its nearest competition by a wide margin from 6am-10am. Each of WGN’s Early Morning Newscasts grew their Adults 25-54 ratings from last year: 4am News: +50%, 5am News: +25%, 6am News: +15%, 7am News: +16%, and 9am News: +31%. WGN was also the only station in the market to grow its Adults 25-54 ratings from last November from 7-9am and 9-10am. WGN Morning News also continues its 11-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with Adults 25-54.

M-F 4-5am News M-F 5-6am News Nov’21 RTG (000) Rank Nov’21 RTG (000) Rank WGN 0.6 18.3 #1 WGN 1.0 31.4 #1 WFLD 0.1 3.4 #4 WFLD 0.2 4.9 #4 WLS 0.4 13.4 #2 WLS 0.9 27.9 #2 WMAQ 0.2 5.5 #3 WMAQ 0.3 8.6 #3 WBBM 0.1 1.6 #4 WBBM 0.1 2.9 #5 M-F 6-7am News M-F 7-9am News Nov’21 RTG (000) Rank Nov’21 RTG (000) Rank WGN 1.5 45.0 #1 WGN 2.2 64.5 #1 WFLD 0.3 7.7 #4 WFLD 0.3 9.7 #4 WLS 1.1 31.8 #2 WLS 1.1 31.7 #2 WMAQ 0.5 14.2 #3 WMAQ 0.7 20.5 #3 WBBM 0.2 6.6 #5 WBBM 0.2 6.2 #5

M-F 9-10am Nov’21 Program RTG (000) Rank WGN WGN 9am News 1.7 51.5 #1 WFLD Good Day Chicago 9A 0.3 8.8 #4 WLS Live W/ Kelly & Ryan 0.6 16.6 #2 WMAQ Today 3rd Hour 0.5 14.6 #3 WBBM Drew Barrymore 0.2 5.9 #5

DAYTIME CHICAGO

Daytime Chicago, the new lifestyle show hosted by Amy Rutledge and Tonya Francisco that premiered on September 13th, finished the November sweep #1 in its time period with Adults 25-54 and grew the time period by +29% from last November.

M-F 10-11am Nov’21 Program RTG (000) Rank WGN Daytime Chicago 0.9 27.1 #1 WFLD Wendy Williams 0.4 11.0 #4 WLS The View 0.7 19.5 #2 WMAQ Today H&J 0.4 10.9 #4 WBBM Price is Right 0.7 20.9 #2

MIDDAY NEWS

WGN News at 11am finished the November sweep as the #1 Midday News with Adults 25-54 and grew its rating +10% from last November. WGN was only 1 of 2 stations to grow year-over-year with Midday News.

M-F Midday Newscasts Nov’21 RTG (000) Rank WGN 1.1 31.6 #1 WFLD 0.4 11.9 #3 WLS 0.8 24.9 #2 WMAQ 0.3 9.1 #5 WBBM 0.4 12.2 #3

EVENING NEWS

WGN News at 4pm finished #2 in the time period with Adults 25-54, beating WMAQ’s 4pm News by 33%, WFLD’s 4pm News by 300%, and Judge Judy on WBBM by 33%. WGN News at 5pm finished tied for #2 with Adults 25-54, beating WBBM’s 5pm News by 80% and WFLD’s 5pm News by 200%. WGN News at 6pm finished #3, beating WBBM’s 6pm News by 125%.

LATE NEWS

WGN News at Nine finished the November Sweep as the #1 9pm News with Adults 25-54, beating WFLD’s 9pm News by 183%. WGN News at Ten finished #3 with Adult 25-54, beating WBBM’s 10pm News by 120%.

M-F Late News Nov’21 RTG (000) Rank WGN 9P 1.7 50.3 #1 WFLD 9P 0.6 18.5 #2 WGN 10P 1.1 34.2 #3 WLS 10P 1.9 57.4 #1 WMAQ 10P 1.6 48.3 #2 WBBM 10P 0.5 16.1 #4

WEEKENDS

The following weekend newscasts finished #1 or #2 in their time periods with Adults 25-54. Most newscasts also had strong growth from last November.

Weekends Nov’21 RTG (000) Rank YOY Growth WGN SAT 7A News 0.8 23.6 #2 + 14% WGN SAT 8A News 1.0 31.2 #2 + 25% WGN SAT 9A News 0.7 21.3 #2 + 17% WGN SAT 5P News 0.9 25.8 #1 + 14% WGN SAT 9P News 1.2 34.9 #1 – 14% WGN SUN 7A News 0.9 26.4 #2 + 80% WGN SUN 8A News 1.3 38.0 #2 + 63% WGN SUN 9P News 1.7 50.3 #1 + 13%

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; Nov 2021 sweep (10/28-11/24); Adults 25-54, Live+SD). YOY% based on ratings

