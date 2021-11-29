WGN-TV Celebrates Early Morning News Ratings Growth and Successful Launch of Daytime Chicago in November Sweep!

WGN Morning News finished the November sweep #1 with Adults 25-54 at 4am, 5am, 6am, 7am, and 9am, beating its nearest competition by a wide margin from 6am-10am. Each of WGN’s Early Morning Newscasts grew their Adults 25-54 ratings from last year: 4am News: +50%, 5am News: +25%, 6am News: +15%, 7am News: +16%, and 9am News: +31%. WGN was also the only station in the market to grow its Adults 25-54 ratings from last November from 7-9am and 9-10am. WGN Morning News also continues its 11-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with Adults 25-54.
|M-F 4-5am News
|M-F 5-6am News
|Nov’21
|RTG
|(000)
|Rank
|Nov’21
|RTG
|(000)
|Rank
|WGN
|0.6
|18.3
|#1
|WGN
|1.0
|31.4
|#1
|WFLD
|0.1
|3.4
|#4
|WFLD
|0.2
|4.9
|#4
|WLS
|0.4
|13.4
|#2
|WLS
|0.9
|27.9
|#2
|WMAQ
|0.2
|5.5
|#3
|WMAQ
|0.3
|8.6
|#3
|WBBM
|0.1
|1.6
|#4
|WBBM
|0.1
|2.9
|#5
|M-F 6-7am News
|M-F 7-9am News
|Nov’21
|RTG
|(000)
|Rank
|Nov’21
|RTG
|(000)
|Rank
|WGN
|1.5
|45.0
|#1
|WGN
|2.2
|64.5
|#1
|WFLD
|0.3
|7.7
|#4
|WFLD
|0.3
|9.7
|#4
|WLS
|1.1
|31.8
|#2
|WLS
|1.1
|31.7
|#2
|WMAQ
|0.5
|14.2
|#3
|WMAQ
|0.7
|20.5
|#3
|WBBM
|0.2
|6.6
|#5
|WBBM
|0.2
|6.2
|#5
|M-F 9-10am
|Nov’21
|Program
|RTG
|(000)
|Rank
|WGN
|WGN 9am News
|1.7
|51.5
|#1
|WFLD
|Good Day Chicago 9A
|0.3
|8.8
|#4
|WLS
|Live W/ Kelly & Ryan
|0.6
|16.6
|#2
|WMAQ
|Today 3rd Hour
|0.5
|14.6
|#3
|WBBM
|Drew Barrymore
|0.2
|5.9
|#5
DAYTIME CHICAGO
Daytime Chicago, the new lifestyle show hosted by Amy Rutledge and Tonya Francisco that premiered on September 13th, finished the November sweep #1 in its time period with Adults 25-54 and grew the time period by +29% from last November.
|M-F 10-11am
|Nov’21
|Program
|RTG
|(000)
|Rank
|WGN
|Daytime Chicago
|0.9
|27.1
|#1
|WFLD
|Wendy Williams
|0.4
|11.0
|#4
|WLS
|The View
|0.7
|19.5
|#2
|WMAQ
|Today H&J
|0.4
|10.9
|#4
|WBBM
|Price is Right
|0.7
|20.9
|#2
MIDDAY NEWS
WGN News at 11am finished the November sweep as the #1 Midday News with Adults 25-54 and grew its rating +10% from last November. WGN was only 1 of 2 stations to grow year-over-year with Midday News.
|M-F Midday Newscasts
|Nov’21
|RTG
|(000)
|Rank
|WGN
|1.1
|31.6
|#1
|WFLD
|0.4
|11.9
|#3
|WLS
|0.8
|24.9
|#2
|WMAQ
|0.3
|9.1
|#5
|WBBM
|0.4
|12.2
|#3
EVENING NEWS
WGN News at 4pm finished #2 in the time period with Adults 25-54, beating WMAQ’s 4pm News by 33%, WFLD’s 4pm News by 300%, and Judge Judy on WBBM by 33%. WGN News at 5pm finished tied for #2 with Adults 25-54, beating WBBM’s 5pm News by 80% and WFLD’s 5pm News by 200%. WGN News at 6pm finished #3, beating WBBM’s 6pm News by 125%.
LATE NEWS
WGN News at Nine finished the November Sweep as the #1 9pm News with Adults 25-54, beating WFLD’s 9pm News by 183%. WGN News at Ten finished #3 with Adult 25-54, beating WBBM’s 10pm News by 120%.
|M-F Late News
|Nov’21
|RTG
|(000)
|Rank
|WGN 9P
|1.7
|50.3
|#1
|WFLD 9P
|0.6
|18.5
|#2
|WGN 10P
|1.1
|34.2
|#3
|WLS 10P
|1.9
|57.4
|#1
|WMAQ 10P
|1.6
|48.3
|#2
|WBBM 10P
|0.5
|16.1
|#4
WEEKENDS
The following weekend newscasts finished #1 or #2 in their time periods with Adults 25-54. Most newscasts also had strong growth from last November.
|Weekends
|Nov’21
|RTG
|(000)
|Rank
|YOY Growth
|WGN SAT 7A News
|0.8
|23.6
|#2
|+ 14%
|WGN SAT 8A News
|1.0
|31.2
|#2
|+ 25%
|WGN SAT 9A News
|0.7
|21.3
|#2
|+ 17%
|WGN SAT 5P News
|0.9
|25.8
|#1
|+ 14%
|WGN SAT 9P News
|1.2
|34.9
|#1
|– 14%
|WGN SUN 7A News
|0.9
|26.4
|#2
|+ 80%
|WGN SUN 8A News
|1.3
|38.0
|#2
|+ 63%
|WGN SUN 9P News
|1.7
|50.3
|#1
|+ 13%
(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; Nov 2021 sweep (10/28-11/24); Adults 25-54, Live+SD). YOY% based on ratings
