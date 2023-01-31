CHICAGO, January 31, 2023 — Throughout the month of February, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present special features celebrating Black History Month on WGN News, People to People and three TV specials.

List of upcoming features on WGN News:

Black History Month’s Chicago Origins

On February 1, WGN’s Lauren Jiggetts takes viewers to the former Wabash YMCA in Bronzeville, the building that provided housing and job training for African Americans migrating into Chicago in the early 20th century, and where one of the first groups specializing in African-American studies was founded.

Black-Owned Grocery Store’s Importance in Community

On February 3, WGN’s Micah Materre takes viewers inside a grocery store filling an important need in Chicago’s South Deering neighborhood.

Lift Every Voice and Sing

On February 8, WGN’s Jewell Hillery looks at the history and legacy of the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which was originally performed inside a segregated Black schoolhouse in 1900 in honor of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Performed everywhere from presidential inaugurations to super bowls and by everyone from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to Beyoncé, legislation is now being considered to give it recognition as a celebration of the best of America’s promise.

Urban Farming

On February 15, WGN’s Gaynor Hall introduces viewers to the Urban Growers Collective, which supports growing healthy food options while fighting environmental injustice and inequities in the food industry in communities of color.

Virtue – Hospitality Is at the Heart of Everything

On February 17, WGN News introduces us to Chicago chef Erick Williams, who shares how Virtue, his world-famous restaurant in Hyde Park, steers his work in the kitchen and community. The recipes of his beloved grandmothers, joined with his own innovative culinary vision, fill the stomachs and spirits of everyone who eats there, including the Obamas.

Sweet Safe Haven

On February 22, WGN’s Gaynor Hall takes viewers to Shawn Michelle’s, a Black-owned ice cream shop in Bronzeville, known for its delicious desserts and ice cream. This ice cream shop is housed in a historic location – the building used to be a safe haven for Black people and had residents such as Nat King Cole, Joe Lewis, Quincy Jones and others. (She has a lead on a 90-year-old woman who used to be a resident there. It was owned by the Rosenwald family.)

Special features on People to People will air Saturdays at 6:30a CT (encores Sundays at 2:30p CT) in February, bringing audiences inspiring, informative and entertaining conversations that speak to Chicago’s Black community. This month’s shows will be hosted by WGN’s Micah Materre, Jewell Hillery and Glenn Marshall.

List of upcoming TV specials:

Black History Honors on Sunday, February 5 and 12 at 4pm & 4:30pm

Four-part docuseries honoring heroes of the Underground Railroad and featuring musical tributes by award-winning gospel music artists.

Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Sunday, February 19 at 4pm CT

The fifth annual event honors outstanding achievements by Black directors, producers and actors of film and television. Hosted by Bill Bellamy and recorded at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

WGN News Special: Honoring Black History – Sharing Our Stories on Thursday, February 23 at 7p CT (encore Sunday, February 26 at 4:30pm CT)

A half-hour compilation of Black History Month features on WGN News. Gaynor Hall hosts.

All WGN-TV newscasts, Saturday 6:30a CT airings of People to People, and both airings of WGN News Special: Honoring Black History – Sharing Our Stories will also be seen on the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; as well as WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News mobile app.

WGN-TV is Chicago's Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc.