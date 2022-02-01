WGN-TV celebrates Black History Month

CHICAGO, January 31, 2022 — Throughout the month of February, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present special features celebrating Black History Month on WGN News, People to People and three TV specials.

The History of Robbins

On February 1st, WGN’s Gaynor Hall takes a look at the city of Robbins, which is home to 10 Tuskegee Airmen. But Robbins is also home to the United States’ first ever Black-owned airport in 1931. Marcus Garvey in the 1920s was so impressed that a town was run by Black leadership, he started one of his Universal Negro Improvement Association chapters in the town.

Remembering Curtis Mayfield

On February 4th, WGN’s Micah Materre interviews the son of Chicago’s legendary Curtis Mayfield. A musician, songwriter, record producer, and double inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Mayfield was born in 1942 in Chicago’s Cabrini Green. His son Todd is working on several projects right now to keep his father’s legacy alive. His book “Traveling Soul” was written in 2018 and is in the process of being optioned to become a film. In 1990, Curtis Mayfield was paralyzed during an accident, while performing at a concert in New York, but continued his singing career until his death.

Black Fire Brigade

On February 8th, WGN’s Patrick Elwood talks to the founder of the Black Fire Brigade and his mission to increase diversity in the EMS and fire safety professions.

The People’s Mayor

This year on April 15th, Chicago’s first Black mayor would have turned 100-years-old. Several organizations around the city are planning and hosting events leading up to Harold Washington’s centennial birthday. On February 9th, WGN’s Tahman Bradley explains the impact his historic election had on Chicago and how the memory of the man, known as “the people’s mayor,” still looms large 35 years after his death.

Unsung Hero / Chicago’s Very Own

On February 11th, WGN’s Julian Crews introduces a local woman who faced down gang members in the city’s South Shore neighborhood to carve out a safe space for people.

Stony Island Arts Bank / Chicago’s Very Own

It’s a former savings and loan building from the 1920s on the city’s South Side. The bank has since been transformed into a treasure trove of art, history, and black culture. On February 18th, WGN’s Micah Materre takes you on a journey inside the Stony Island Arts Bank.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Dr. Robert Jones

Dr. Robert Jones is the first African American chancellor at the U of I and he’s also a nationally recognized leader in education and science. Not only successful in academia, but Dr. Jones also has another talent that’s earned him two Grammy awards. On February 23rd, WGN’s Ray Cortopassi reports.

Everyday Heroes: Black History Month on Saturday, February 5th at 6:30pm CT

The often-overlooked accomplishments of brave trailblazers, from the Buffalo Soldiers to the Tuskegee Airmen, and their courageous service and heroism that paved the way for more than 2.1 million Black U.S. military veterans and helped shape our country.

Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Sunday, February 13th at 2pm CT

The fourth annual event honors outstanding achievements by Black directors, producers and actors of film and television. Hosted by Niecy Nash and recorded at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles

WGN News Special: Honoring Black History – Mind, Body & Soul on Thursday, February 24th at 7p CT (encore Sunday, February 27th at 4p CT)

A compilation of Black History Month features on WGN News. Micah Materre and Ray Cortopassi hosts.

