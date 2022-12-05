GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK

CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards.

2022 WGN-TV Emmy Winners:

Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit)

• A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard, John Onieal, Vince Tagle, Producers. WGN

Outstanding Achievement for Business/Consumer News (Single Shift/ No Production Time Limit)

• Where’s the Beef? Tracing Inflation from the Cattle Ranch to the Restaurant: Michael Lowe, Reporter; Dana Ballard, Kevin Doellman, John Onieal, Producers. WGN

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Sports News

• College Baseball Player’s Most Important Save? His Dad: Michael Lowe, Reporter; Kevin Doellman, John Onieal, Dominick Stasi, Producers. WGN

Outstanding Achievement for Magazine Single Program/Series

• Backstory with Larry Potash: Larry Potash, Host/Correspondent; Mike D’Angelo, Producer. WGN

https://wgntv.com/Backstory

Outstanding Achievement for Magazine – Short Form Content (up to 10 minutes)

• (Extra)ordinary People: Larry Potash, Correspondent; Mike D’Angelo, Producer. WGN

Outstanding Achievement for News Promotion – Single Spot/Campaign

• WGN Skilling Hero: Christopher Dugan, Producer. WGN

If @Skilling isn't the caped crusader, we're not sure who is. Winter will get here eventually. When it does, you know where to turn. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/DDaTiPHEeB — WGNTV (@WGNTV) December 23, 2021

Outstanding Achievement for Program Promotion – Single Spot/Campaign

• Backstory: Andrew Lennie, Producer. WGN

Backstory with @LarryPotash returns.



New time.

New stories.

New Backstory.



Backstory is back and all-new. Saturdays in November at 6:30p on @WGNTV. pic.twitter.com/PmIMm8s97G — WGNTV (@WGNTV) October 18, 2021

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Writing – News

• Michael Lowe: Song Sublimely Cast Shall Citadels Outlast. WGN

In addition to the station’s eight Emmy® Award wins, longtime WGN-TV director/producer Steve Novak received the Governors’ Award; the highest honor the TV Academy’s Board of Governors can bestow and is awarded for “truly outstanding and unique accomplishments of some duration and durability in the industry.” Novak served as the Chicago/Midwest Chapter’s immediate past president, countless hours as a Board member, officer on the Executive Committee, and representative for the Chapter as a National Trustee and Member of the President’s Council. Steve has served as Chapter Vice President for four years, President for four years, and National Trustee for four ‘two-year’ terms.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. In-depth local weather coverage is available on all newscasts, WGNTV.com/Weather and the WGN Weather mobile app. WGN Films, part of WGN-TV, presents compelling and in-depth cinematic journalism that goes beyond the headlines to explore the stories and issues that affect Chicago area communities. WGN 9.2 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1950s – 1970s classic TV network Antenna TV, WGN 9.3 is the Chicago affiliate for Grit, WGN 9.4 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1980s – 2000s retro TV network Rewind TV, and WGN 9.5 is the Chicago affiliate for TBD. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com