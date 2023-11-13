At Saturday’s 2023 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, November 11, WGN-TV won thirteen Emmy® Awards.

2023 WGN-TV Emmy Winners:

Outstanding Achievement for News Special

  • Sanctuary of Sin: Larry Potash, Mike D’Angelo, Andrew Schroedter

Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports

  • Innocence Lost: Larry Potash, Mike D’Angelo, Andrew Schroedter

Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report

  • Miracle on Mount Baldy: Ray Cortopassi, Joshua Montoya, Bradley Piper

Outstanding Achievement for Crimes News – Single Shift /No Production Time Limit

  • Children Under Fire: Andrew Schroedter, Ben Bradley, Vince Tagle

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Health Medical News

  • Inside Highland Park Hospital: Katharin Czink, Dina Bair, Mike D’Angelo, Steve Scheuer

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Sports News

  • Wendell Smith: Barrier Breaker:  Michael Lowe, Kevin Doellman

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Weather News

  • The Master at Work: Tracking a Storm with Tom Skilling:  Mike Lowe, Kevin Doellman, Tom Skilling, Bill Synder

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Military News

  • The Ghost Army: Michael Lowe, Barton Bishoff, Kevin Doellman, Chris Neale

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Societal Concerns News

  • The Shadow Pandemic of Domestic Violence: Michael Lowe, Kevin Doellman

Outstanding Achievement for Magazine Single Program / Series

  • Backstory: Larry Potash, Mike D’Angelo

Outstanding Achievement for Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Short and Long Form Content

  • Searching for Justice: Larry Potash, Mike D’Angelo

Outstanding Achievement for Program Promotion

  • WGN at 75 Stories:  Andrew Lennie, Debbie Brockman, Mike D’Angelo, CJ Dugan, Ethan Quinn

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Graphics Arts/Motion Graphics/Art Direction/Set Design

  • WGN 75th Anniversary: Kristin Stone, Nicole Scimeca, Diana Brandonisio

