At Saturday’s 2023 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, November 11, WGN-TV won thirteen Emmy® Awards.
2023 WGN-TV Emmy Winners:
Outstanding Achievement for News Special
- Sanctuary of Sin: Larry Potash, Mike D’Angelo, Andrew Schroedter
Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports
- Innocence Lost: Larry Potash, Mike D’Angelo, Andrew Schroedter
Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report
- Miracle on Mount Baldy: Ray Cortopassi, Joshua Montoya, Bradley Piper
Outstanding Achievement for Crimes News – Single Shift /No Production Time Limit
- Children Under Fire: Andrew Schroedter, Ben Bradley, Vince Tagle
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Health Medical News
- Inside Highland Park Hospital: Katharin Czink, Dina Bair, Mike D’Angelo, Steve Scheuer
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Sports News
- Wendell Smith: Barrier Breaker: Michael Lowe, Kevin Doellman
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Weather News
- The Master at Work: Tracking a Storm with Tom Skilling: Mike Lowe, Kevin Doellman, Tom Skilling, Bill Synder
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Military News
- The Ghost Army: Michael Lowe, Barton Bishoff, Kevin Doellman, Chris Neale
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Societal Concerns News
- The Shadow Pandemic of Domestic Violence: Michael Lowe, Kevin Doellman
Outstanding Achievement for Magazine Single Program / Series
- Backstory: Larry Potash, Mike D’Angelo
Outstanding Achievement for Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Short and Long Form Content
- Searching for Justice: Larry Potash, Mike D’Angelo
Outstanding Achievement for Program Promotion
- WGN at 75 Stories: Andrew Lennie, Debbie Brockman, Mike D’Angelo, CJ Dugan, Ethan Quinn
Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Graphics Arts/Motion Graphics/Art Direction/Set Design
- WGN 75th Anniversary: Kristin Stone, Nicole Scimeca, Diana Brandonisio
