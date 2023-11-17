CHICAGO, November 17, 2023 – Chicago’s Merry Own WGN-TV is celebrating the 2023 holiday season with old friends and holiday favorites! Dates and times for all upcoming shows and specials starting Thanksgiving Eve are listed below (all times CT):

Wednesday, November 22

8-8:30p Last Man Standing “Thanksgiving” (2013)



“Thanksgiving” (2013) 8:30-9p Last Man Standing “The Gratitude List” (2015)



“The Gratitude List” (2015) 11:30p-12a The Goldbergs “Angst-Giving” (2019)

Thursday, November 23

4:30-5a Friends “The One with the List” (1995)

10a-12p Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

12-5p Friendsgiving

Ten back-to-back episodes of “Friends”: “The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (1994), “The One with the Football” (1996), “The One Where Chandler Crosses the Line – Part 1” (1997), “The One with Chandler in a Box – Part 2” (1997), “The One with All the Thanksgivings” (1998), “The One Where Ross Got High” (1999), “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” (2000), “The One with the Rumor” (2001), “The One with Rachel’s Other Sister” (2002) and “The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (2003)

7-9p WGN-TV at 75 (2023)

A look back at some of the memorable moments and people throughout WGN’s 75 years of television history. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

11-11:30p Young Sheldon “Family Dynamics and a Red Fiero” (2018)



“Family Dynamics and a Red Fiero” (2018) 11:30p-12a The Goldbergs “Another Turkey in the Trot” (2022)

Friday, November 24

12-12:30a Two and a Half Men “Merry Thanksgiving” (2003)



“Merry Thanksgiving” (2003) 7-7:30p The Big Bang Theory “The Thanksgiving Decoupling” (2013)



“The Thanksgiving Decoupling” (2013) 7:30-8p The Big Bang Theory “The Platonic Permutation” (2015)



“The Platonic Permutation” (2015) 11:30p-12a The Goldbergs “A Light Thanksgiving Nosh” (2021)

Sunday, November 26

4-4:30p Last Man Standing “Wedding Planning” (2014)

Thursday, December 7

11:30p-12a The Goldbergs “Han Ukkah Solo” (2016)

Friday, December 8

11:30p-12a The Goldbergs “Hanukkah on the Seas” (2020)

Thursday, December 14

11:30p-12a The Goldbergs “We Didn’t Start the Fire” (2017)

Saturday, December 16

7-9p Saturday Night with Friends

Four back-to-back episodes of “Friends”: “The One with Phoebe’s Dad” (1995), “The One Where Rachel Quits” (1996), “The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie” (1997) and “The One with the Inappropriate Sister” (1998)

Sunday, December 17

7-8p Stellar Tribute to the Holidays (2023)

Holiday-themed performances by gospel music artists Beverly Crawford, JJ Hairston, Lena Byrd Miles, Pastor Mike Jr., host DOE, and more.

Wednesday, December 20

7-7:30p The Big Bang Theory “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis” (2008)

Thursday, December 21

7-7:30p The Big Bang Theory “The Maternal Congruence” (2009)

11:30p-12a The Goldbergs “It’s a Wonderful Life” (2019)

Friday, December 22

7-7:30p The Big Bang Theory “The Santa Simulation” (2012)



“The Santa Simulation” (2012) 8-8:30p Last Man Standing “Wedding Planning” (2014)



“Wedding Planning” (2014) 8:30-9p Last Man Standing “My Name Is Rob” (2016)



“My Name Is Rob” (2016) 11:30p-12a The Goldbergs “Yippee Ki Yay Melon Farmer” (2018)

Saturday, December 23

6:30-9p Saturday Night with Friends

Five back-to-back episodes of “Friends”: “The One with the Routine” (1999), “The One with All the Candy” (2000), “The One with the Holiday Armadillo” (2000), “The One with Ross’s Step Forward” (2001) and “The One with Christmas in Tulsa” (2002)

Sunday, December 24

12-12:30a Two and a Half Men “Warning, It’s Dirty” (2009)



“Warning, It’s Dirty” (2009) 12:30-1a Mom “Horny-Goggles and a Catered Intervention” (2015)



“Horny-Goggles and a Catered Intervention” (2015) 1-1:30a Mom “An Epi-Pen and a Security Cat” (2017)

6:30-7p Backstory with Larry Potash (2023)

Episode includes hidden stories from the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Larry Potash hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)



(2023) Episode includes hidden stories from the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Larry Potash hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.) 8-8:30p Last Man Standing “Last Christmas Standing” (2011)



“Last Christmas Standing” (2011) 8:30-9p Last Man Standing “Putting a Hit on Christmas” (2012)

Monday, December 25

12-1:30a Midnight Mass 2023 from Holy Name Cathedral (Live)

Roman Catholic Christmas Mass with Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

9-11a Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

1-3p Bozo’s Circus: The 1970s (2021)

Surviving segments from the second decade of WGN’s “Bozo’s Circus,” starring Bob Bell, Roy Brown, Ned Locke and Frazier Thomas. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

3-5p WGN-TV at 75 (2023)

A look back at some of the memorable moments and people throughout WGN’s 75 years of television history. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

7-7:30p The Big Bang Theory “The Clean Room Infiltration” (2014)



“The Clean Room Infiltration” (2014) 8-8:30p Last Man Standing “Elfie” (2013)



“Elfie” (2013) 8:30-9p Last Man Standing “Gift of the Wise Man” (2015)



“Gift of the Wise Man” (2015) 11:30p-12a The Goldbergs “Worst Grinch Ever” (2022)

Tuesday, December 26

12-12:30a Two and a Half Men “Santa’s Village of the Damned” (2005)



“Santa’s Village of the Damned” (2005) 12:30-1a Two and a Half Men “Walnuts and Demerol” (2006)



“Walnuts and Demerol” (2006) 1-1:30a Mom “Foot Powder and the Barrelworks Pirates” (2018)



“Foot Powder and the Barrelworks Pirates” (2018) 7-7:30p The Big Bang Theory “The Cooper Extraction” (2013)

Saturday, December 30

3:30-4p The Goldbergs “The Most Handsome Boy on the Planet” (2014)



“The Most Handsome Boy on the Planet” (2014) 8:30-9p Friends “The One with the Monkey” (1994)

Sunday, December 31

7:30-8p The Big Bang Theory “The Justice League Recombination” (2010)

11p-1a WGN-TV at 75 (2023)

A look back at some of the memorable moments and people throughout WGN’s 75 years of television history.

Monday, January 1

8:30-9p Last Man Standing “The Gift of the Mike Guy” (2018)

All times Central (CT).

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. In-depth local weather coverage is available on all newscasts, WGNTV.com/Weather and the WGN Weather mobile app. WGN Films, part of WGN-TV, presents compelling and in-depth cinematic journalism that goes beyond the headlines to explore the stories and issues that affect Chicago area communities. WGN 9.2 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s classic TV network Antenna TV, WGN 9.3 is the Chicago affiliate for Grit, WGN 9.4 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s retro TV network Rewind TV, and WGN 9.5 is the Chicago affiliate for TBD. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com

# # #