WGN-TV becomes ‘Chicago’s Merry Own’ with holiday favorites including NEW Bozo and New Year’s Eve Special!

CHICAGO, November 18, 2021 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV is celebrating the 2021 holiday season as “Chicago’s Merry Own” with specials and movies. Highlights include the premiere of “Bozo’s Circus: The 1970s” with surviving segments from the show’s second decade, including newly found footage broadcast for the first time in 47 years; and “Chicago’s Very Own New Year’s Eve Blast!” with exclusive live coverage of the epic fireworks show along the Chicago River.

Dates and times for all upcoming holiday specials and movies on WGN-TV are listed below (all times CT):

Thursday, November 25

9-11a Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

11a-1p Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s (2019)

Digitally-remastered segments of WGN’s legendary “Bozo’s Circus,” featuring original cast members Bob Bell, Ray Rayner, Don Sandburg and Ned Locke. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

1-5p Friendsgiving

Back-to-back airings of eight classic “Friends” Thanksgiving episodes: “The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (1994), “The One with the Football” (1996), “The One with All the Thanksgivings” (1998), “The One Where Ross Got High” (1999), “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” (2000), “The One with the Rumor” (2001), “The One with Rachel’s Other Sister” (2002) and “The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (2003).

Sunday, November 28

2-4p Movie: Babes in Toyland (1986)

Toyland is in danger from the evil Barnaby and his creatures from the forest, who are trying to turn Toyland into a world without toys! The only people who can save Toyland are Lisa & Jack; starring Drew Barrymore, Keanu Reeves, Richard Mulligan and Pat Morita.

Sunday, December 5

2-4p Movie: Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)

A lavish, exciting and heart-warming celebration of dance, music and life. Based on the Pacific Northwest Ballet’s original production; starring Hugh Bigney, Vanessa Sharp, Patricia Barker, Wade Walthall and Maia Rosal.

7-8p Stellar Tribute to the Holidays (2021)

Songs and messages of hope, encouragement and inspiration. Hosted by Jekalyn Carr with performances by top gospel and Christian music artists.

Saturday, December 18

6:30-9p Saturday Night with Friends: The Ones for the Holidays

Back-to-back airings of five classic “Friends” holiday episodes: “The One with Phoebe’s Dad” (1995), “The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie” (1997), “The One with the Inappropriate Sister” (1998), “The One with the Routine” (1999) and “The One with All the Resolutions” (1999).

Sunday, December 19

2-4p Movie: Blizzard (2003)

An enchanting tale of a young girl and her magical friendship with Blizzard, one of Santa’s newest reindeer; starring Brenda Blethyn, Christopher Plummer, Kevin Pollak and Whoopi Goldberg.

7-9p Bozo’s Circus: The 1970s (2021)

Surviving segments from the second decade of WGN’s “Bozo’s Circus,” starring Bob Bell, Roy Brown, Ned Locke and Frazier Thomas. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

Friday, December 24

10p-12a Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

Saturday, December 25

12-1:30a Christmas Midnight Mass (2021)

Roman Catholic Christmas Mass with Cardinal Blase Cupich. Recorded at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

1:30-6:30a The Yule Log

A burning Yule Log hearth with holiday music. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

9-11a Bozo’s Circus: The 1970s (2021)

Surviving segments from the second decade of WGN’s “Bozo’s Circus,” starring Bob Bell, Roy Brown, Ned Locke and Frazier Thomas. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

12-5p Antenna TV Christmas Through the Years

Christmas episodes from the classic TV series “Dennis the Menace,” “Hazel,” “McHale’s Navy,” “Bewitched” and “That Girl.”

6:30-9p Saturday Night with Friends: The Ones with Christmas

Back-to-back airings of five classic “Friends” Christmas episodes: “The One Where Rachel Quits” (1996), “The One with All the Candy” (2000), “The One with the Holiday Armadillo” (2000), “The One with Ross’ Step Forward” (2001) and “The One with Christmas in Tulsa” (2002).

Friday, December 31

11p-12:15a Chicago’s Very Own New Year’s Eve Blast! (Live)

Exclusive New Year’s Eve countdown coverage from some of the hottest parties in downtown Chicago and epic fireworks show at midnight along the Chicago River. (Broadcast also livestreamed at WGNTV.com/Live and the “Live” link on the WGN-TV News mobile app.)

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News mobile app. In-depth local weather coverage is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather mobile app. WGN 9.2 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Inc.’s 1950s – 1970s classic TV network Antenna TV, WGN 9.3 is the Chicago affiliate for Court TV, WGN 9.4 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Inc.’s 1980s – 2000s retro TV network Rewind TV, and WGN 9.5 is the Chicago affiliate for TBD. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com