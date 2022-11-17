CHICAGO, November 17, 2022 – Chicago’s Merry Own WGN-TV is celebrating the 2022 holiday season with old friends, holiday favorites and a live New Year’s Eve countdown special ringing in 2023 with an epic fireworks display along the Chicago River! Dates and times for all upcoming specials starting Thanksgiving Day are listed below (all times CT):

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 (THANKSGIVING DAY)

9-11a Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s (2019)

Digitally-remastered segments of WGN’s legendary “Bozo’s Circus,” featuring original cast members Bob Bell, Ray Rayner, Don Sandburg and Ned Locke. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

11a-1p Bozo’s Circus: The 1970s (2021)

Surviving segments from the second decade of WGN’s “Bozo’s Circus,” starring Bob Bell, Roy Brown, Ned Locke and Frazier Thomas. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

1-5p Friendsgiving

Back-to-back airings of eight classic “Friends” Thanksgiving episodes: “The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (1994), “The One with the Football” (1996), “The One with All the Thanksgivings” (1998), “The One Where Ross Got High” (1999), “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” (2000), “The One with the Rumor” (2001), “The One with Rachel’s Other Sister” (2002) and “The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (2003).

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

3-5p Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

3-5p Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s (2019)

Digitally-remastered segments of WGN’s legendary “Bozo’s Circus,” featuring original cast members Bob Bell, Ray Rayner, Don Sandburg and Ned Locke. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

3-5p Bozo’s Circus: The 1970s (2021)

Surviving segments from the second decade of WGN’s “Bozo’s Circus,” starring Bob Bell, Roy Brown, Ned Locke and Frazier Thomas. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

7-8p Stellar Tribute to the Holidays (2022)

Memorable performances from previous holiday specials by top gospel and Christian music artists Kirk Franklin, Mali Music, DOE, Natalie Grant, Brian Courtney Wilson and host Jekalyn Carr.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24 (CHRISTMAS EVE)

7-9p Saturday Night with Friends: The Ones with Christmas

Back-to-back airings of four classic “Friends” Christmas episodes: “The One with the Inappropriate Sister” (1998), “The One with All the Candy” (2000), “The One with the Holiday Armadillo” (2000) and “The One with Ross’s Step Forward” (2001).

10p-12a Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25 (CHRISTMAS DAY)

12-1:30a Midnight Mass 2022 from Holy Name Cathedral (Live)

Roman Catholic Christmas Mass with Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

1:30-6:30a The Yule Log

A burning Yule Log hearth with holiday music. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

12-5p Antenna TV Christmas Through the Years

Christmas episodes from the classic TV series “Hazel,” “McHale’s Navy,” “Bewitched,” “That Girl,” “The Partridge Family” and “Maude.”

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 (NEW YEAR’S EVE)

11p-12:15a Chicago’s Very Own New Year’s Eve Blast! (Live)

Exclusive New Year’s Eve countdown coverage from some of the hottest parties in downtown Chicago and epic fireworks show at midnight along the Chicago River. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)

