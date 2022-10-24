CHICAGO – October 24, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present “WGN Films: Forecast – A Fragile Climate,” a half-hour special on climate change hosted by WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling. The special premieres Friday, November 4 at 7pm CT on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; and online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. An encore presentation will be seen Sunday, November 6 at 4:30pm CT on all WGN-TV platforms. The special will also be serialized on WGN News at Nine from October 31 – November 2.

Host Tom Skilling commented, “Climate change is tricky, as it’s not the kind of thing you always see outside your window in your neighborhood. It’s a series of extreme weather events and weather trends that are occurring with more frequency, and we’ve spent the last several months traveling the country to places where climate change is ongoing and obvious.”

The special will include:

An in-depth look at how NASA scientists measure Earth’s changing landscape.

A visit to the driest metropolitan city in the nation, already adapting to historically low water levels.

A visit by Tom to his beloved Alaska as he scales glaciers changing in shape and size before our very eyes.

