CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Debate” with the two candidates for Chicago mayor on Tuesday, March 21 from 7-8pm CT, LIVE from WGN-TV’s historic Studio 1. WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the debate between candidates Paul

Vallas and Brandon Johnson.

The live broadcast is presented by AARP Chicago and will be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. It will also be simulcast on WGN Radio 720 AM. Viewers can follow @WGNNews on Twitter for real-time updates and join the conversation with the hashtag #WGNElection

Additional coverage with reaction and analysis will follow on “WGN News at Nine” with anchors Ray Cortopassi, Dina Bair and political analyst Paul Lisnek.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. In-depth local weather coverage is available on all newscasts, WGNTV.com/Weather and the WGN Weather mobile app. WGN Films, part of WGN-TV, presents compelling and in-depth cinematic journalism that goes beyond the headlines to explore the stories and issues that affect Chicago area communities. WGN 9.2 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1950s – 1970s classic TV network Antenna TV, WGN 9.3 is the Chicago affiliate for Grit, WGN 9.4 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1980s – 2000s retro TV network Rewind TV, and WGN 9.5 is the Chicago affiliate for TBD. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com