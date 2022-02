The Illinois Red Cross had a busy year in 2021 which ended with the outbreak of deadly tornadoes downstate near St. Louis in mid-December.



WGN TV held a tornado relief drive for the Red Cross with a 50% match from the McCormick Foundation.

Our viewers responded in a big way. On behalf of WGN-TV Family Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund, The American Red Cross was presented with a check for $26,000.