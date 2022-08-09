WGN-TV Family Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund, is fundraising on behalf of Chicago Scholars. The McCormick Foundation matches all donations to WGN-TV Family Charities at fifty cents on the dollar. With WGN-TV and the Foundation paying all campaign and administrative expenses, one hundred percent of all donations, plus the match is granted to qualified nonprofit organizations.

From August through October 2022, WGN-TV will be showcasing Chicago Scholars’ story and programs on WGN-TV. A student’s journey from high school to a career is full of complex transitions.

Your donation enables Chicago Scholars to continue running at full speed, helping Chicago’s brightest youth from underserved communities make the journey from senior year of high school through to college completion and on to their first job.