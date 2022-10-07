CHICAGO, IL (October 7, 2022) – Last night’s debate between the major party candidates running for Governor of Illinois, Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey, was a ratings winner for WGN-TV. The first debate, “YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: ILLINOIS GOVERNOR’S DEBATE,” took place on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. CT, at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, IL.

The debate reached over 240,000 total viewers, finishing #1 in the time period. It also finished #1 in the key Adults 25-54 demographic.

THU 10/6 7-8PM P2+ A25-54 WGN IL GOV DEBATE 241,313 54,718 WBBM YNG SHELDON/GHOSTS 205,109 41,172 WLS STATION 19-ABC 168,411 51,704 WMAQ LAW&ORDER-NBC 147,655 30,205 WFLD HELL KTCHN-FOX 83,751 33,383

The second debate will originate from the studios of WGN-TV in Chicago on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. CT, and will be moderated by WGN-TV News anchors Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley. The moderators will pose questions to each candidate, including several submitted from voters in advance, focused on topics important to viewers at home.

Last night’s debate and the October 18 debate will air on local Nexstar television stations in eight markets serving Illinois, including WGN-TV in Chicago, WHBF-TV in Moline, WQRF-TV in Rockford, WMBD-TV in Peoria, WCIA-TV in Champaign, KPLR-TV in St. Louis (MO), WTWO-TV in Terre Haute (IN), and WEHT-TV in Evansville (IN). Nexstar is partnering with Gray Television’s WGEM-TV in Quincy and Allen Media’s WSIL-TV in Carterville to make the debate available in all Illinois television markets. In addition, radio stations throughout the state will be provided free access to the debate. WGLT (89.1 FM) in Normal and WCBU (89.9 FM) in Peoria intend to carry the debates in their respective markets. WGN Radio (720 AM) in Chicago will carry the October 18 debate.

The election for Illinois Governor will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Voters must register to vote by Tuesday, October 11, by mail and Sunday, October 23, online. To register to vote, please visit: https://ova.elections.il.gov . For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements please visit: https://www.elections.il.gov/.

About WGN-TV

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. In-depth local weather coverage is available on all newscasts, WGNTV.com/Weather and the WGN Weather mobile app. WGN 9.2 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1950s – 1970s classic TV network Antenna TV, WGN 9.3 is the Chicago affiliate for Grit, WGN 9.4 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1980s – 2000s retro TV network Rewind TV, and WGN 9.5 is the Chicago affiliate for TBD. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including almost 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit Nexstar.tv.