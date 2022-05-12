CHICAGO, IL (May 12, 2022) – Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host a live multi-market telecast of a debate between the candidates for the Republican Party’s nomination for Governor of Illinois. “YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: ILLINOIS GOP PRIMARY GOVERNOR DEBATE” will take place on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. CT, at the WGN-TV studios in Chicago, IL, and will be telecast throughout the state.

The one-hour debate will bring together potentially 6.3 million TV households across Illinois and will air live or on a tape-delayed basis on seven Nexstar television stations serving the state, including: WGN-TV (IND) in Chicago, WCIA-TV (CBS) in Champaign, WMBD-TV (CBS) in Peoria/Bloomington, WQRF-TV (FOX) in Rockford, WCIX-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Springfield/Decatur, WHBF-TV (CBS) in Rock Island-Moline, and KPLR-TV (CW) in St. Louis, MO. The debate will also air live on WGN Radio in Chicago.

In addition, Nexstar is working with television stations owned by Mission Broadcasting, Cunningham Broadcasting, and Allen Media to offer the debate on KLJB-TV (FOX) in Rock Island/Moline, IL, WAWV-TV (ABC) in Terre Haute, IN, WYZZ-TV (FOX) in Peoria/Bloomington, and WSIL-TV (ABC) in Carterville, IL.

Local viewers may also access a livestream of the debate online by visiting the website of their local station (see table below for more information).

The debate will be anchored by WGN-TV’s Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across the state. Candidates scheduled to participate in the live event include State Senator Darren Bailey, and businessmen Gary Rabine and Jesse Sullivan. AuroraMayor Richard Irvin has also been invited to attend.

The primary election for Governor of Illinois is scheduled to take place on June 28, 2022. To register to vote, please visit https://ova.elections.il.gov/

Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois GOP Primary Governor Debate

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CDT

The debate will be carried on the following Nexstar stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WGN-TV Independent Chicago WGNTV.com @WGNNews WGN Radio Independent Chicago WGNradio.com @WGNRadio WCIA-TV CBS Champaign WCIA.com @WCIA3 WMBD-TV CBS Peoria/Bloomington ciproud.com @WMBDNews WQRF-TV FOX Rockford mystateline.com @MyStateline WCIX-TV MyNetworkTV Springfield/Decatur WCIA.com @WCIA3 WHBF-TV CBS Rock Island/Moline ourquadcities.com @Local4NewsWHBF KPLR-TV CW St. Louis, MO kplr11.com @KPLR11

Other participating television stations and websites:

KLJB-TV FOX Rock Island/Moline OurQuadCities.com @YourFox18 WAWV-TV ABC Terre Haute, IN mywabashvalley.com @wtwonews WYZZ-TV FOX Peoria/Bloomington ciproud.com @WMBDNews WSIL-TV ABC Carterville wsiltv.com @WSILNews

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the debate on the WGN9+ streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

