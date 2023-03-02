ALSO CHECK OUT ANNIVERSARY COVERAGE AT WGNTV.COM/75

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV has launched an online merchandise store at WGNTV.com/Store. The store will feature shirts, mugs, shower curtains, duvets, jigsaw puzzles, magnets and more, all designed using WGN-TV logos past and present. Fans of WGN Morning News, Daytime Chicago and GN Sports among others will be able to purchase items and have them shipped directly. WGN-TV is in partnership with Chicago-based Threadless, an online merchandise store.

Throughout 2023, WGN-TV is celebrating the many adventures undertaken for 75 years on the air as “Chicago’s Very Own.” Every Thursday on WGN News at Nine, reporter Mike Lowe looks back at a particular person or facet of WGN-TV history. Daytime Chicago and GN Sports are also offering weekly features, including interviews with former key WGN-TV personalities, and first-person interviews about some of the great sports moments and seasons broadcast live on WGN-TV. These special moments live at WGNTV.com/75

WGN-TV is also featuring stories from current WGN-TV staff across all dayparts, including Robin Baumgarten’s childhood visits to “Bozo’s Circus” and “Garfield Goose and Friends,” what Harry Caray thought of Tom Skilling, Demetrius Ivory’s memorable job interview, and many more.

On Wednesday, April 5th, WGN-TV will air a two-hour special WGN-TV at 75 from 7-9pm CT. This original WGN-TV production will look back at the station’s rich 75-year history. The broadcast will also be seen on the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. Viewers can follow along on social media via the hashtag #WGN75.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. In-depth local weather coverage is available on all newscasts, WGNTV.com/Weather and the WGN Weather mobile app. WGN Films, part of WGN-TV, presents compelling and in-depth cinematic journalism that goes beyond the headlines to explore the stories and issues that affect Chicago area communities. WGN 9.2 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1950s – 1970s classic TV network Antenna TV, WGN 9.3 is the Chicago affiliate for Grit, WGN 9.4 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1980s – 2000s retro TV network Rewind TV, and WGN 9.5 is the Chicago affiliate for TBD. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com