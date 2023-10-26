And WGN-TV Family Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund, Raises Monies for Habitat for Humanity Chicago in Connection with Veterans Build

In support of National Veterans and Military Families Month, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present stories on WGN News and a half-hour “Veterans’ Voices” special featuring and honoring service members and their families for all their hard work and bravery. “Veterans’ Voices” airs Saturday, November 11 at 6:30p CT. All WGN newscasts and “Veterans’ Voices” will also be livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. “Veterans’ Voices” will be rebroadcast on Sunday, November 12 at 4:30p on WGN-TV. WGN’s Sean Lewis hosts.

List of upcoming features on WGN News:

Friday, November 3: Veterans Build – WGN News joins Habitat for Humanity as they build houses alongside veterans. Sean Lewis reports.

– WGN News joins as they build houses alongside veterans. Sean Lewis reports. Monday, November 6: Veterans Homecoming – ​In 1986, Chicago hosted of one of the largest Veterans parades with an estimated 175,000 veterans participating. WGN News talks to two local veterans who recently wrote a book about the experience. Jackie Bange reports.

​In 1986, Chicago hosted of one of the largest Veterans parades with an estimated 175,000 veterans participating. WGN News talks to two local veterans who recently wrote a book about the experience. Jackie Bange reports. Tuesday, November 7: WWII Pilot Finally Identified – A WWII pilot killed in action has finally been identified 80 years after his death. WGN News speaks with the scientists who did it, as well as his family members who pushed for the identification. Mike Lowe reports.

A WWII pilot killed in action has finally been identified 80 years after his death. WGN News speaks with the scientists who did it, as well as his family members who pushed for the identification. Mike Lowe reports. Wednesday, November 8: Veteran Pastor – WGN News meets a female Navy veteran, who is now a pastor ministering to veterans and others. Sean Lewis reports.

WGN News meets a female Navy veteran, who is now a pastor ministering to veterans and others. Sean Lewis reports. Thursday, November 9: Fighting 8th – WGN News meets with veterans connecting the past with future generations, exploring the legacy of the Illinois National Guard’s Fighting 8th, the all-Black regiment who fought in both world wars. Their former headquarters is a historic landmark now housing the Chicago Military Academy in Bronzeville. Gaynor Hall reports.

WGN News meets with veterans connecting the past with future generations, exploring the legacy of the Illinois National Guard’s Fighting 8th, the all-Black regiment who fought in both world wars. Their former headquarters is a historic landmark now housing the in Bronzeville. Gaynor Hall reports. Friday, November 10: Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub Hero – ​Rich Fierro, the veteran who stopped the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, spoke publicly for the first time at an event in Chicago. WGN News sits down with him to talk about that night, his family’s loss, and how his time in the Army is helping him to heal. Sean Lewis reports.

​Rich Fierro, the veteran who stopped the shooting at in Colorado Springs, spoke publicly for the first time at an event in Chicago. WGN News sits down with him to talk about that night, his family’s loss, and how his time in the Army is helping him to heal. Sean Lewis reports. Saturday, November 11: Veterans’ Voices – A half-hour compilation of the veterans’ stories featured on WGN News airs at 6:30p CT. Sean Lewis hosts. (Rebroadcast Sunday, November 12 at 4:30p on WGN-TV.)

In addition to WGN News coverage, WGN-TV Family Charities is helping fellow Chicagoans to achieve stability through home ownership by supporting Habitat for Humanity Chicago. Via WGN-TV Family Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund, all donations will be matched at 50 cents on the dollar. With WGN-TV and the Foundation paying all campaign and administrative expenses, 100% of all donations, plus the match, are granted to qualified nonprofit organizations. This year’s Chicago Veterans Build proceeds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity Chicago as a grant. WGN-TV will accept financial donations through December 31, 2023.

TO MAKE A FINANCIAL DONATION – Viewers are encouraged to donate at:

McCormickFoundation.org/Habitat

Text HABITAT to 97999 (message and data rates may apply)

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. In-depth local weather coverage is available on all newscasts, WGNTV.com/Weather and the WGN Weather mobile app. WGN Films, part of WGN-TV, presents compelling and in-depth cinematic journalism that goes beyond the headlines to explore the stories and issues that affect Chicago area communities. WGN 9.2 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1950s – 1970s classic TV network Antenna TV, WGN 9.3 is the Chicago affiliate for Grit, WGN 9.4 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Media Inc.’s 1980s – 2000s retro TV network Rewind TV, and WGN 9.5 is the Chicago affiliate for TBD. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com